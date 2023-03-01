3 BYU players earn All-West Coast Conference honors

Three BYU men’s basketball players received recognition as All-West Coast Conference awards were announced Wednesday.

Fousseyni Traore was named to the second team, while Spencer Johnson was an honorable mention selection and Dallin Hall was included on the All-WCC freshman team.

Traore led the Cougars in scoring (13.2 ppg) and rebounds (8.0 rpg). He shot 60.4% from the floor, the second-highest percentage in a single season in program history. This year, the 6-foot-6 sophomore has recorded eight double-doubles.

This marks the first time since BYU joined the WCC 12 years ago that the Cougars didn’t have a player named to the All-WCC first team.

Johnson averaged a career-high 11.1 points and shot 50.5% from the field, including 46.8% from 3-point range. He ranked No. 1 in the league in 3-point percentage and steals per game.

Hall is the ninth Cougar to be named to the WCC All-freshman team. He led the team in assists after returning home from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the summer. He also averaged 7.2 points per game, shot 41.1% from the field, and 34.5% from 3-point range in his debut season.

In its final season in the WCC, BYU earned the No. 5 seed in the WCC tournament, which tips off Thursday. The Cougars face the winner of Thursday’s first-round matchup between No. 8 Portland and No. 9 San Diego Friday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv).

Saint Mary’s Randy Bennett was named the WCC Coach of the Year; Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski were Co-Players of the Year; Podziemski was also honored as the Newcomer of the Year; Saint Mary’s Logan Johnson was named Defensive Player of the Year; and Gonzaga’s Malachi Smith was named Sixth Man of the Year.

Overall awards

Coach of the Year — Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s

Co-Players of the Year — Drew Timme, Gonzaga and Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Newcomer of the Year — Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Defensive Player of the Year — Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s

Sixth Man of the Year — Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

All-WCC first team

Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s

Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s

Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Tyrell Roberts, San Francisco

Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary’s

Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco

Cam Shelton, LMU

Carlos Stewart, Santa Clara

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

All-WCC second team

Marcellus Earlington, San Diego

Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara

Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Fousseyni Traore, BYU

Moses Wood, Portland

All-WCC honorable mention

Keylan Boone, Pacific

Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s

Spencer Johnson, BYU

Keli Leaupepe, LMU

Tyler Robertson, Portland

Anton Watson, Gonzaga

All-WCC freshman team

Juan Sebastian Gorosito, Portland

Dallin Hall, BYU

Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s

Moe Odum, Pacific

Jevon Porter, Pepperdine