3 BYU players earn All-West Coast Conference honors

Three BYU men’s basketball players received recognition as All-West Coast Conference awards were announced Wednesday.
Fousseyni Traore was named to the second team, while Spencer Johnson was an honorable mention selection and Dallin Hall was included on the All-WCC freshman team.
Traore led the Cougars in scoring (13.2 ppg) and rebounds (8.0 rpg). He shot 60.4% from the floor, the second-highest percentage in a single season in program history. This year, the 6-foot-6 sophomore has recorded eight double-doubles.
This marks the first time since BYU joined the WCC 12 years ago that the Cougars didn’t have a player named to the All-WCC first team.
Johnson averaged a career-high 11.1 points and shot 50.5% from the field, including 46.8% from 3-point range. He ranked No. 1 in the league in 3-point percentage and steals per game.
Hall is the ninth Cougar to be named to the WCC All-freshman team. He led the team in assists after returning home from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the summer. He also averaged 7.2 points per game, shot 41.1% from the field, and 34.5% from 3-point range in his debut season.
In its final season in the WCC, BYU earned the No. 5 seed in the WCC tournament, which tips off Thursday. The Cougars face the winner of Thursday’s first-round matchup between No. 8 Portland and No. 9 San Diego Friday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv).
Saint Mary’s Randy Bennett was named the WCC Coach of the Year; Gonzaga’s Drew Timme and Santa Clara’s Brandin Podziemski were Co-Players of the Year; Podziemski was also honored as the Newcomer of the Year; Saint Mary’s Logan Johnson was named Defensive Player of the Year; and Gonzaga’s Malachi Smith was named Sixth Man of the Year.
Overall awards
Coach of the Year — Randy Bennett, Saint Mary’s
Co-Players of the Year — Drew Timme, Gonzaga and Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Newcomer of the Year — Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Defensive Player of the Year — Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s
Sixth Man of the Year — Malachi Smith, Gonzaga
All-WCC first team
Logan Johnson, Saint Mary’s
Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s
Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Tyrell Roberts, San Francisco
Mitchell Saxen, Saint Mary’s
Khalil Shabazz, San Francisco
Cam Shelton, LMU
Carlos Stewart, Santa Clara
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
All-WCC second team
Marcellus Earlington, San Diego
Keshawn Justice, Santa Clara
Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine
Fousseyni Traore, BYU
Moses Wood, Portland
All-WCC honorable mention
Keylan Boone, Pacific
Alex Ducas, Saint Mary’s
Spencer Johnson, BYU
Keli Leaupepe, LMU
Tyler Robertson, Portland
Anton Watson, Gonzaga
All-WCC freshman team
Juan Sebastian Gorosito, Portland
Dallin Hall, BYU
Aidan Mahaney, Saint Mary’s
Moe Odum, Pacific
Jevon Porter, Pepperdine