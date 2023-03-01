Lauren Gustin named WCC’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year

BYU’s Lauren Gustin and Nani Falatea were named to the All-West Coast Conference first team and Gustin was named the league’s Co-Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Gustin broke the WCC single-season rebound record and had seven games with at least 20 boards. Gustin leads the nation in rebounding (16.5 rpg) and recorded 25 double-doubles, second in the nation.

Having grabbed 478 rebounds, Gustin eclipsed two-time All-American and 1980 National Player of the Year Tina Gunn Robison for the BYU single-season rebounding record (463). She also tied the Marriott Center record for rebounds in a game (24) twice.

“Lauren is an amazing player and an even better person,” said BYU coach Amber Whiting. “She gives everything she has each time she steps on the court and has a motor that won’t quit. She is a great example of what happens when you work hard.”

Falatea, a sophomore, averaged 14.8 points and a team-high 4.5 assists per game for the Cougars. She also averaged a team-high 1.9 3-pointers per game.

“Nani is such a smooth, skilled player,” said Whiting. “She is a talented playmaker that contributes to our team in many ways, including her ability to score and the way she can create for her teammates.”

BYU’s Amanda Barcello was named to the All-WCC freshman team.

The fifth-seeded Cougars tip off WCC tournament play in the second round Friday (1 p.m. MST, BYUtv) against the winner of No. 8 Santa Clara and No. 9 Pepperdine at Orleans Arena.

Gonzaga’s Lisa Fortier was named Coach of the Year; Gonzaga’s Kaylynne Truong was honored as Player of the Year; Santa Clara’s Tess Heal was named Newcomer of the Year; San Diego’s Ayanna Khalfani was the other Co-Defensive Player of the Year; and San Francisco’s Jasmine Gayles received Sixth Woman of the Year honors.