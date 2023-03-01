King Charles asked Harry and Meghan to ‘vacate’ Frogmore Cottage, their home on the grounds of Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been “requested to vacate” Frogmore Cottage — the couple’s home on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Berkshire.

“We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” the couple’s spokesperson confirmed, per the BBC.

According to the Sun, King Charles began the couple’s eviction process in January, following the release of Harry’s controversial memoir “Spare,” and is offering the property to his brother Prince Andrew, who is allegedly “resisting” the idea of moving into Frogmore.

Andrew currently lives nearby at the 31-bedroom Royal Lodge in Windsor Park. He stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 following allegations that he had sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre. It is possible that Charles has cut Andrew’s annual grant — leaving him unable to afford the cost of running Royal Lodge, reports the BBC.

Harry and Meghan have not been offered a replacement residence on the royal family’s estate. According to the New York Post, they are planning to ship their belongings from Frogmore Cottage to their home in California.

“This eviction surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the U.K.,” a source told the Sun.

When did Harry and Meghan live at Frogmore Cottage?

Frogmore Cottage was a gift to Harry and Meghan from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Built in 1792, the 10-bedroom property has a rich history. But since World War II, the cottage has been used to house royal staff, until it was given to the Sussexes.

Harry and Meghan spend roughly 2.4 million pounds ($2.9 million) renovating the cottage between 2018-2019. The expenses were initially covered by taxpayers through the Sovereign Grant — but Harry eventually repaid the costs in full, per the BBC. He also agreed to rent out the freshly refurbished property for “several years” reports the Sun.

The couple lived in Frogmore Cottage for less than a year before they gave up their royal duties and moved to California, where they live full time.

They recently bought a $14.65 million house in Montecito, California, complete with a pool house, chicken coop and beautiful property, per The Cut.