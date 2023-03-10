Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 10, 2023 | 
College Basketball Sports UVU

2023 college basketball coaching changes tracker

Notable programs across the country have moved on from their coaches

AP23068121931000.jpg

Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova during the first round of the Big East conference tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in New York.

John Minchillo, Associated Pres

It is that time of year again, when college basketball programs across the country make coaching changes after disappointing seasons that ended without a chance at a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

More changes will come after the tournament itself, when both schools and individuals move on to perceived bigger and better things.

Here is a running list of all the coaching changes that have taken place so far. Replacements will be added to the list as they become official over the coming days and weeks.

College basketball coaching tracker
School Fired/departing coach New coach
Cal Mark Fox
Georgetown Patrick Ewing
Texas Chris Beard
Notre Dame Mike Brey
Ole Miss Kermit Davis
Texas Tech Mark Adams
McNeese State John Aiken
Austin Peay Nate James
High Point G.G. Smith
UW-Green Bay Will Ryan
Wofford Jay McAuley

