After a short break, Ken Jennings is back to hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

After a short break, Ken Jennings is resuming his role as “Jeopardy!” host.

How long is Ken Jennings hosting ‘Jeopardy!’?

The 74-game “Jeopardy!” champ returns to hosting the quiz show starting March 10, and will host through April 28, TVLine reported. TheJeopardyFan.com also indicates that Jennings will return to hosting on March 10.

After seven weeks, Jennings’ co-host, Mayim Bialik, will take over on May 1 and act as host for the remainder of the show’s 39th season, which concludes in July, per TVLine.

Both Jennings and Bialik were named the show’s co-hosts in July 2022.

“The fact is, we have so much ‘Jeopardy!’ to make, and so many plans for the future, that we always knew we would need multiple hosts for the franchise and we are just so grateful that Mayim and Ken stepped in and stepped up to put the show in a position to succeed,” “Jeopardy!” Executive Producer Michael Davies said in a statement at the time, adding that viewership had gone up “considerably” as Jennings and Bialik split hosting duties for the show’s 38th season.

Most recently, Bialik was hosting the “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament, which saw 27 former Teen Tournament contestants — who are now in college — competing for $100,000 and a spot in the 2023 Tournament of Champions, the Deseret News previously reported. The high school reunion tournament concluded on March 9, with Justin Bolsen, a student at Brown University, claiming the top prize, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. Jackson Jones, a junior at Vanderbilt University, placed second and Maya Wright, a senior at Emory University, finished in third.

“It feels really good,” Bolsen said in a statement. “It feels like all the Quiz Bowl stuff I’ve done, all the coaching I had — I had really great middle school and high school Quiz Bowl coaches — I owe a lot of this to them. I go to Brown, which is a really open, collaborative environment, so I had a lot of friends who helped me study too, which was nice.”

Bolsen, 18, will be the youngest contestant to compete in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions.

Justin Bolsen, winner of the “Jeopardy!” High School Reunion Tournament, poses for a photo with host Mayim Bialik. Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

What Ken Jennings has said about hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Jennings has hosted for the majority of Season 39 — including the season premiere, which made him emotional as he walked out to a studio audience for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“That first game of this season, I walked out and people just went bonkers and I just started to cry,” Jennings told “Good Morning America.” “This game means so much to people. And there was just this visceral wave of love and energy. I’ll be thinking about that for the rest of my life.”

“I had to come out and do my opening again because I was so touched,” he said on an episode of the podcast “Inside Jeopardy!,” per the Deseret News.

Jennings’ history with the quiz show goes back to his childhood — he would rush home from school every day to watch “Jeopardy!” the Deseret News reported. In 2004, he became the show’s winningest contestant with an incredible 74-game winning streak, and 16 years after that, he claimed the “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time title in a tournament with fellow “Jeopardy!” greats James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter.

But despite his “Jeopardy!” accomplishments, above all else, Jennings mainly considers himself to be an avid fan of the show.

“Like to this day I feel like a fan,” he said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without all the ‘Jeopardy!’ I watched as a kid, and then of course it changed my life in a big way 20 years ago. It’s just an honor to be associated with this show in any way.”