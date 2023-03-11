Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 119-111 win over the Charlotte Hornets

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji drives to the basket

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C.

Chris Carlson, Associated Press

CHARLOTTE — The Utah Jazz beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-111 on Saturday night at Spectrum Center behind an incredible 37-point game from Talen Horton-Tucker.

After starting their six-game road trip 0-3 the Jazz have now won two straight, improving to 33-35 on the season.

  • On a night when Lauri Markkanen was struggling to score, going 3 of 22 from the field, Horton-Tucker stepped up and was one rebound short of a triple-double, finishing the game with 37 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
  • Walker Kessler also added a lot for the Jazz, cleaning up on the glass with 16 rebounds and adding 17 points. Though he got a few looks off lobs and working to score on his own, he was persistent on the boards which allowed him to get putbacks and second-chance opportunities for the rest of the Jazz.
  • Finally the Jazz were able to counter a poor shooting night. Though they only hit on 28% of their 3-point attempts, they dominated in the paint and punished a weak interior defensive effort from the Hornets with 66 points in the paint compared to Charlotte’s 36 points.

