3 keys to Utah State’s 72-62 win over Boise State in the Mountain West tournament semifinals

LAS VEGAS — Utah State overcame a slow start and came from behind in the second half to down Boise State 72-62 late Friday night in a Mountain West tournament semifinal game at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Aggies, who trailed 36-28 at halftime, will meet San Diego State in the championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. MST.

Max Shulga hit a pair of 3-pointers when USU was pulling away with between three and five minutes left and led USU with a game-high 19 points.

Here are 3 keys to Utah State’s win:

• The Aggies outscored Boise State 44-26 in the second half to win the season series, 2-1. Boise State led by as many as nine points in the first half, but the Aggies surged ahead 51-49 on two free throws with 7:53 left, their first lead of the game.

• The Aggies were 6 of 14 from 3-point range in the second half after going 3 of 15 from deep in the first half. Sean Bairstow (12), Steven Ashworth (14), RJ Eytle-Rock (13) all joined Shulga in double figures for Utah State.

• Boise State scored 13 points off 10 USU turnovers in the first half and took a 36-28 lead at the break. The Broncos shot 54% in the first half and committed just four turnovers before intermission.

However, the Aggies took better care of the ball in the second half and Boise State had zero points off turnovers after intermission.