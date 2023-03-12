Why ‘American Idol’ is delayed tonight

“American Idol” fans tuning in for the weekly episode Sunday night may be surprised to find that the show isn’t on.

Instead of seeing judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie interact with rising singers and aspiring “Idol” winners, the 95th Academy Awards will be unfolding during the usual “Idol” time slot on ABC, with films like “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Elvis” and “Avatar: The Way of the Water” competing for best picture.

But “Idol” fans won’t have to wait too long for a new episode.

Is ‘American Idol’ 2023 on tonight? When does it air?

Rather than going on hold this week, “American Idol” is airing its newest batch of audition episodes right after the Oscars wraps up at 9 p.m. MT. The one-hour episode will feature contestants auditioning throughout New Orleans, Las Vegas and Nashville.

“Idol will be on right after the Oscars with even more incredible auditions!” the show tweeted last week.

According to Parade, the following nine contestants are auditioning in the episode airing after the Oscars:



Amaro Valerio, a 20-year-old from Yonkers, New York.

Cay Aliese, a 24-year-old from Dandridge, Tennessee.

Colt Glover, a 21-year-old from Magnolia, Texas.

Dany Epp, a 23-year-old from Suffern, New York.

Hannah Nicolaisen, a 23-year-old from Houston, Texas.

Rach Karma, a 28-year-old from Newington, Connecticut.

Reette Thorns, a 20-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin.

Savanna Christian, a 23-year-old from Darlington, South Carolina.

Tripp Taylor, an 18-year-old from Florence, South Carolina.

“Idol” will return to its regular time slot on Sunday, March 19.

How long is the 2023 Oscars?

The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to air from 6 to 9 p.m. MT.