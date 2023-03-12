Former Utah Jazz center Felton Spencer dies at 55

Former Utah Jazz center Felton Spencer, who was a part of the Jazz’s runs to the Western Conference Finals in 1994 and 1996, has died at 55.

Louisville University, where Spencer starred in college, announced his death on Sunday afternoon.

We’re heartbroken by the passing of UofL great Felton Spencer. Spencer was the Cardinals’ all-time leader in career field goal percentage, the 6th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, & a beloved member of the Louisville community. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/jalKAnWpK9 — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) March 12, 2023

Spencer played for the Jazz from 1993 to 1996, averaging 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. He started 183 of his 184 games played for Utah.

“We are proud of all he did on the court and in his personal life. He was a kind, gentle giant whose physical presence will be sorely missed. While we are heartbroken, we are comforted by your thoughts and prayers,” Tammy Pollock, Spencer’s sister, wrote on Twitter.

Former Jazz center Thurl Bailey, who played with Spencer for two seasons in Minnesota, shared his condolences on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Felton Spencer’s family. He was an amazing friend & NBA teammate. Brought an unmatched toughness to the team and a lot of fun, love and laughter to all who were around him. RIP CHIEF!”

Gordon Chiesa, a longtime Jazz assistant coach, wrote, “I am saddened by the passing of former Utah Jazz player Felton Spencer. I had the privilege to coach Felton from 1993-96, where he was standout rebounder, interior defender and competitor. His humility and spirit enhanced our squad. U of Louisville proud, R.I.P. in hoop heaven!”