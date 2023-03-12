Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 12, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Former Utah Jazz center Felton Spencer dies at 55

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Felton Spencer boxes out for a rebound

Felton Spencer boxes out for a rebound against Jon Koncak of the Atlanta Hawks.

Tom Smart, Deseret News

Former Utah Jazz center Felton Spencer, who was a part of the Jazz’s runs to the Western Conference Finals in 1994 and 1996, has died at 55.

Louisville University, where Spencer starred in college, announced his death on Sunday afternoon.

Spencer played for the Jazz from 1993 to 1996, averaging 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. He started 183 of his 184 games played for Utah.

“We are proud of all he did on the court and in his personal life. He was a kind, gentle giant whose physical presence will be sorely missed. While we are heartbroken, we are comforted by your thoughts and prayers,” Tammy Pollock, Spencer’s sister, wrote on Twitter.

Former Jazz center Thurl Bailey, who played with Spencer for two seasons in Minnesota, shared his condolences on Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to Felton Spencer’s family. He was an amazing friend & NBA teammate. Brought an unmatched toughness to the team and a lot of fun, love and laughter to all who were around him. RIP CHIEF!”

Gordon Chiesa, a longtime Jazz assistant coach, wrote, “I am saddened by the passing of former Utah Jazz player Felton Spencer. I had the privilege to coach Felton from 1993-96, where he was standout rebounder, interior defender and competitor. His humility and spirit enhanced our squad. U of Louisville proud, R.I.P. in hoop heaven!”

