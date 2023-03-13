Happy Pi Day! Here’s where to get deals on pizza and pie

Pi Day is here.

March 14 is the day we load up on pizza and pie to honor the mathematical constant pi. Here’s a list of several pizza deals running on Pi Day. Since deals are subject to change, double-check with your specific location to make sure the deal is being honored.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.

National Pi Day Deals 2023

7-Eleven

On March 14, customers can grab a whole pizza — or two! — for $3.14 each at 7-Eleven. This includes cheese, pepperoni, extreme meat and the breakfast pizzas, according to a news release. You must be a part of the store’s rewards program to access the deal. The deal is also available on the store’s 7NOW Delivery app on March 13 and 14.

Blaze Pizza

You can get an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 if you download the Blaze Pizza app and join the rewards program, according to Blaze Pizza’s website. The deal is in-restaurant only on March 14.

Cici’s Pizza

Cici’s Pizza is offering $3.14 off the price of an adult buffet and a kids’ combo for $3.14, according to the restaurant’s website. The deal is in-restaurant only on March 14.

But wait, there’s more!

Customers can get $3.14 off a large 1-topping pizza when ordering online for pickup or delivery with the code “PIDAY” on March 14, according to the website.

Domino’s

Through Domino’s mix and match deal, you can get two medium pizzas for $6.99 each. If you make a carryout order online, you can claim $3 off an online carryout order for the following week.

Papa John’s

Papa John’s regularly offers a number of deals. One of the most popular is its “Papa Pairings,” which allows customers to mix and match pizza, sides, wings, desserts and more for $6.99 each, according to its website.