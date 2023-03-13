3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 119-115 loss to the Miami Heat

The Utah Jazz lost 119-115 to the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena on Monday in the final game of a six-game road trip.
Here are three keys to the Jazz’s loss against the Heat:
- In a tight game throughout the fourth quarter, Miami took the lead for good after Tyler Herro hit a stepback jumper with 55 seconds left to give Miami a two-point lead.
- Utah’s last basket of the night came on a Talen Horton-Tucker jumper, then the Jazz went scoreless from that point on. Horton-Tucker’s basket was the only points for Utah in the last 3:50 of the game.
- Lauri Markkanen had a bounceback game, scoring 38 points after his worst game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets, but he went 0 for 4 in the final three minutes of the game.
Analysis: Lauri Markkanen laughs off his bad night, the Jazz’s triple-double drought and Kris Dunn’s upcoming final 10-day game