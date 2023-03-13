Facebook Twitter
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 119-115 loss to the Miami Heat

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (wearing black) celebrates with forward Kelly Olynyk (41), guard Ochai Agbaji (30) and forward Lauri Markkanen (23)

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) celebrates with forward Kelly Olynyk (41), guard Ochai Agbaji (30) and forward Lauri Markkanen (23), during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Miami.

Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz lost 119-115 to the Miami Heat at Miami-Dade Arena on Monday in the final game of a six-game road trip.

Here are three keys to the Jazz’s loss against the Heat:

  • In a tight game throughout the fourth quarter, Miami took the lead for good after Tyler Herro hit a stepback jumper with 55 seconds left to give Miami a two-point lead.
  • Utah’s last basket of the night came on a Talen Horton-Tucker jumper, then the Jazz went scoreless from that point on. Horton-Tucker’s basket was the only points for Utah in the last 3:50 of the game.
  • Lauri Markkanen had a bounceback game, scoring 38 points after his worst game of the season against the Charlotte Hornets, but he went 0 for 4 in the final three minutes of the game.
