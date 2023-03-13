Van Leeuwen and Hidden Valley announce a ranch-flavored ice ream

To honor National Ranch Day on March 10, Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen teamed up to create ranch-flavored ice cream.

The news: The bravest of ranch lovers can buy the pints for a limited time at Walmart from March 20 to May 28, according to the Today show.



The ice cream is supposed to contain “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness,” according to a press release.

Details: The collab is a part of Van Leeuwen’s newest line of spring flavors, which includes other unique flavors like Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake, the press release reads.

