Van Leeuwen and Hidden Valley announce a ranch-flavored ice ream

To honor National Ranch Day on March 10, Hidden Valley and Van Leeuwen teamed up to create ranch-flavored ice cream.
The news: The bravest of ranch lovers can buy the pints for a limited time at Walmart from March 20 to May 28, according to the Today show.
- The ice cream is supposed to contain “savory flavors of ranch, including buttermilk, flavorful herbs and a touch of sweetness,” according to a press release.
Details: The collab is a part of Van Leeuwen’s newest line of spring flavors, which includes other unique flavors like Sweet Maple Cornbread, Blood Orange Chocolate Chip, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Honey Graham Cracker and Limoncello Cake, the press release reads.
- “We know that Hidden Valley Ranch goes well with just about everything — pizza, carrots French fries — but ice cream is a first for us,” said Rachel Garrison, associate director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “We are so excited to partner with Van Leeuwen, the expert in limited-edition, premium flavors, to bring together this creamy mix of savory and sweet. Insider tip? Top your scoops with crushed pretzels or potato chips for a perfect salty crunch.”
- This isn’t the first time the ice cream maker has partnered with other brands to create odd ice cream flavors. Some of their flavors include Idaho Malted Milkshake & Fries, Kraft Mac and Cheese, Pizza and a vegan Planet Earth Flavor, according to CBS News.
Before federal regulators stepped in to protect depositors at failed banks, Utah leaders were coming up with a plan