What wild bears can teach us about healthy eating

Blueberries aren’t just a delightful treat that humans like to eat. Bears love to eat them, too. In fact, blueberries are a critical part of a bear’s diet.

During the time when blueberries are abundant in July and August, per North American Bear Center, bears love to munch on blueberries. Black bears can reportedly eat up to 30,000 berries each day in a good year — that’s a lot of berries.

Why are wild blueberries so special?

While blueberries are good for bears, they are also good for humans. The University of Maine has touted the health benefits of wild blueberries. Their antioxidants, vitamins and minerals can help with cancer and diabetes prevention. But the kicker is you would need to eat a fair number of blueberries to see the benefits — a person would need to eat at least 100 berries three to 900 times a day to meet recommended daily values.

Per Food Nerd Inc, eating roughly a cup of wild blueberries for at least six to eight weeks will allow the health benefits to kick in. The berries can positively contribute to help your body deal with diseases because of how they reduce oxidative stress.

What’s the difference between blueberries and wild blueberries?

Wild blueberries have more nutrition in them than regular blueberries. According to Food Nerd Inc., wild blueberries are lower in calories and they have higher micronutrient and antioxidant content than normal blueberries.

Where to find wild blueberries

Check the frozen section of your grocery store. Wyman’s Wild Blueberries are available frozen at national stores like Walmart and Target. The berries sold in your grocery store’s produce section are more than likely just regular blueberries, but you can check the packaging for “wild blueberries” to find out for sure.

Wild blueberries recipes

If you want to incorporate wild blueberries into your diet more, consider adding them to different recipes. Just make sure that you buy the wild blueberries instead of the regular blueberries. Here is a list of dishes that you can make with wild blueberries.

