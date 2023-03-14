SUU basketball coach Todd Simon is reportedly leaving for another job

SUU head men’s basketball coach Todd Simon is reportedly leaving after an incredibly successful seven-year stint in Cedar City.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Bowling Green “is targeting” Simon for its head coaching job and that “a deal is expected to come together in the upcoming days.”

Sources: Bowling Green is targeting Southern Utah coach Todd Simon to be the school’s next basketball coach. A deal is expected to come together in the upcoming days. He's won 20 or more games three-straight seasons there. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 14, 2023

Simon, 42, arrived at SUU in 2016 and has steadily built the program into a conference championship contender.

The Thunderbirds went just 6-27 in his first year, but by his third they finished .500 at 17-17. They finished above that mark the next season at 17-15 and then won at least 20 games in each of his final three campaigns.

Simon’s pending move to Bowling Green makes sense from a career trajectory standpoint in terms of a jump from the WAC to the MAC, and it also makes sense for Simon as a Michigan native, bringing him closer to home.

On March 5, Bowling Green announced that it was firing head coach Michael Huger after eight seasons. Bowling Green has gone just 38-50 over the last three seasons, including just 11-20 this season.

