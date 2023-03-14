Facebook Twitter
SUU basketball coach Todd Simon is reportedly leaving for another job

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Southern Utah head coach Todd Simon greets Tevian Jones (55) at the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Grand Canyon in the championship of the Western Athletic Conference tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. Grand Canyon won 84-66. (AP Photo/Ronda Churchill)

Ronda Churchill, Associated Press

SUU head men’s basketball coach Todd Simon is reportedly leaving after an incredibly successful seven-year stint in Cedar City.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Bowling Green “is targeting” Simon for its head coaching job and that “a deal is expected to come together in the upcoming days.”

Simon, 42, arrived at SUU in 2016 and has steadily built the program into a conference championship contender.

The Thunderbirds went just 6-27 in his first year, but by his third they finished .500 at 17-17. They finished above that mark the next season at 17-15 and then won at least 20 games in each of his final three campaigns.

Simon’s pending move to Bowling Green makes sense from a career trajectory standpoint in terms of a jump from the WAC to the MAC, and it also makes sense for Simon as a Michigan native, bringing him closer to home.

On March 5, Bowling Green announced that it was firing head coach Michael Huger after eight seasons. Bowling Green has gone just 38-50 over the last three seasons, including just 11-20 this season.

