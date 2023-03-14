Jeremy Renner’s new Disney+ show is ‘a driving force’ in his recovery, actor says

A few months after a severe snowplow accident landed Jeremy Renner in the ICU with more than 30 broken bones, the Marvel actor’s new show is hitting Disney+.

What is ‘Rennervations’?

“Rennervations,” a four-part docuseries, features Renner and a number of expert builders traveling around the world to repurpose decommissioned government vehicles for communities in need.

“I decided to reimagine, repurpose and renovate these vehicles,” Renner said in the Disney+ trailer, which came out earlier this month and has more than 1 million views. “And I wanted to do it for communities and help kids in need all over the world.”

The two-minute trailer highlights a few projects, including a two-week timeline to transform a truck into a mobile recreation center, and repurposing a truck into a water filtration truck. Other projects include turning a tour bus into a music studio and a city bus into a dance studio, per Variety. A few of Renner’s friends — including “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” star Anthony Mackie and Vanessa Hudgens — help him deliver the refurbished vehicles.

“I hope this demonstrates how easy it is to make a giant difference in other people’s lives,” Renner said in the trailer.

“Rennervations” begins streaming April 12 on Disney+. The series appears to have been filmed before Renner’s accident, CNN reported.

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community — and that’s what this show does,” Renner said in a news release about “Rennervations,” per CNN. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Renner is also currently starring in the Paramount+ crime drama “Mayor of Kingstown.” The Season 2 finale airs Sunday, March 19.

How is Jeremy Renner doing?

Last month, Renner’s friend and “Hurt Locker” co-star Evangeline Lilly shared how shocked she was by the actor’s progress following his accident.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin, ’cause I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’” Lilly told Access Hollywood, per USA Today. “I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain and wasn’t able to move. He was wheeling himself around, laughing with his friends. It’s a miracle. It’s a straight-up miracle.

“He’s made of something really tough, that guy,” she continued. “You’ve always been able to see that in him, and he is recovering incredibly, and I’m so grateful.”

Renner sustained “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” after getting run over by a 14,000-pound PistenBully near his home in Reno, Nevada, on the morning of Jan. 1, the Deseret News reported.

A report from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office indicated that Renner was attempting to divert the PistenBully from his nephew after he towed his nephew’s truck out of the snow, per Entertainment Weekly. He spent two weeks in the hospital and shared glimpses of his recovery with fans.

Im so very excited to announce

Our April 12th streaming date on @DisneyPlus for my new show “Rennervations”. Love you all. 🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/BYERTxggx3 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 7, 2023

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote on Instagram just two days after the accident. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”