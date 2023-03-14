Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz NBA Sports

Kris Dunn is reportedly remaining with the Utah Jazz

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
SHARE Kris Dunn is reportedly remaining with the Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (wearing black) shoots the ball

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) shoots the ball during an NBA game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Kris Dunn has been very good for the Utah Jazz through two 10-day contracts, and he is reportedly going to be rewarded for his efforts.

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Jazz are going to sign Dunn for the remainder of the season.

Teams are only allowed to sign players to two 10-day contracts, and then they must either sign them for the rest of the season or lose them.

Jones reported that it’s unclear whether or not Dunn’s deal will be structured as a multiyear contract that would see the years after this season be nonguaranteed.

The decision to keep the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Dunn through the rest of the season doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Dunn has averaged 11.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 22.2 minutes per game over nine contests since joining the Jazz out of the NBA G League in February.

In essence, he’s been the type of player he was expected to be when he was taken fifth overall in the 2016 NBA draft out of Providence.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Where would the Utah Jazz be in the NBA draft lottery if the season ended today?
Analysis: Ochai Agbaji’s late-game drive, Lauri Markkanen’s bounceback game and the Jazz’s tough remaining schedule
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 119-115 loss to the Miami Heat
Former Utah Jazz center Felton Spencer dies at 55
Analysis: Lauri Markkanen laughs off his bad night, the Jazz’s triple-double drought and Kris Dunn’s upcoming final 10-day game
Talen Horton-Tucker’s recent success could serve as a launch pad for the rest of his career