Kris Dunn is reportedly remaining with the Utah Jazz

Kris Dunn has been very good for the Utah Jazz through two 10-day contracts, and he is reportedly going to be rewarded for his efforts.

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Tony Jones reported that the Jazz are going to sign Dunn for the remainder of the season.

The Utah Jazz and guard Kris Dunn have agreed to a new deal for the remainder of the season, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Dunn is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds for Jazz and earns a full deal after his second 10-day ended. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 14, 2023

Teams are only allowed to sign players to two 10-day contracts, and then they must either sign them for the rest of the season or lose them.

Jones reported that it’s unclear whether or not Dunn’s deal will be structured as a multiyear contract that would see the years after this season be nonguaranteed.

Not sure yet but deal is likely multi year with team option of sorts for next year https://t.co/0x0FA0aF2P — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) March 14, 2023

The decision to keep the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Dunn through the rest of the season doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as Dunn has averaged 11.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 22.2 minutes per game over nine contests since joining the Jazz out of the NBA G League in February.

In essence, he’s been the type of player he was expected to be when he was taken fifth overall in the 2016 NBA draft out of Providence.

