Meta announces another mass layoff of 10,000 employees

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp announced its second round of mass layoffs, cutting 10,000 employees. This move comes just after the company cut 11,000 jobs — 13% of its workforce — in November 2022.

The news: These layoffs are a part of what Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, called the “year of efficiency,” in order to increase productivity and efficiency within the company.



Zuckerberg said that the cuts would be “tough,” announcing that 5,000 vacant positions will also be left unfilled.

Details: Zuckerberg said that the “year of efficiency” will include more layoffs, stating that more restructuring announcements will come in late April and late May.



The company plans to “flatten” levels of middle management over the next few months, with the goal of developing a “leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision,” Zuckerberg said.

Meta stated in a securities filing that Meta expects to lower its annual expenses by nearly $3 billion, per the Wall Street Journal.

The bigger picture: These major company changes come in light of a slowdown in the company’s revenue in 2022, which Zuckerberg called a “humbling wake-up call.”

