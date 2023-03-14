A second Utah basketball player enters the transfer portal

On the second day college basketball transfers could enter the NCAA transfer portal, another Utah player is leaving the Utes program.

Jaxon Brenchley announced on social media Tuesday that he is entering the portal as a graduate transfer — he will graduate from Utah in May.

The 6-foot-5, 198-pound guard has seen his role with the Utes reduced over the past three seasons, after starting seven games and playing in all 31 as a freshman.

Brenchley, who prepped at Ridgeline High, averaged 1.0 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 19 games played this season.

During his freshman year, Brenchley averaged career highs of 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Brenchley was the second Utah player to enter the portal, joining fellow guard Mike Saunders Jr. On Tuesday, Saunders announced he is transferring to McNeese State.