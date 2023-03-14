Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball College Basketball Sports

A second Utah basketball player enters the transfer portal

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE A second Utah basketball player enters the transfer portal
Utah Runnin’ Utes Jaxon Brenchley (5) carries the ball down the court while being defended by the Long Island Sharks’ R.J. Greene (10) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Utah Runnin’ Utes Jaxon Brenchley (5) carries the ball down the court while being defended by the Long Island Sharks’ R.J. Greene (10) during a game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Brenchley announced Tuesday he will enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

On the second day college basketball transfers could enter the NCAA transfer portal, another Utah player is leaving the Utes program.

Jaxon Brenchley announced on social media Tuesday that he is entering the portal as a graduate transfer — he will graduate from Utah in May.

The 6-foot-5, 198-pound guard has seen his role with the Utes reduced over the past three seasons, after starting seven games and playing in all 31 as a freshman.

Brenchley, who prepped at Ridgeline High, averaged 1.0 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 19 games played this season.

During his freshman year, Brenchley averaged career highs of 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

Brenchley was the second Utah player to enter the portal, joining fellow guard Mike Saunders Jr. On Tuesday, Saunders announced he is transferring to McNeese State.

Next Up In U of U sports
A look at the coaching dismissals, departures and hires across college basketball
Utah football just released a schedule update
Report: Former Utah kicker Matt Gay signs with the Indianapolis Colts — and will be one of the NFL’s highest-paid kickers
Lynne Roberts has built something special at Utah. Here’s someone who saw it coming
This Utah Utes guard is reportedly in the transfer portal
Dancing queens: Utah women’s basketball team earns best seed ever for NCAA Tournament