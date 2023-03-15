Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 
Music Entertainment

What big shows are coming up in Utah?

Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of concerts to watch out for this year

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE What big shows are coming up in Utah?
Andrea Bocelli performs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Andrea Bocelli performs at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Bocelli will return to the arena on May 17.

Qiling Wang, Deseret News

Venues across Utah are starting to announce summer concert lineups and big shows. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this year.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Eccles Theater

Related

  • May 1 — Billy Porter.
  • May 3 — ZZ Top.
  • May 4 — Ricardo Montaner.
  • May 19 — Johnny Mathis.
  • May 20 — Chris D’Elia.
  • June 9 — Colin and Brad.
  • June 10 — John Crist.
  • June 13 — Ringo Starr.
  • July 26 — RAIN: A tribute to the Beatles.
  • July 30 — Nurse Blake.
  • Aug. 2 — Jinkx Monsoon.
  • Aug. 5 — Joe Bonamassa.
  • Aug. 26 — Kansas.
  • Sept. 29 — Lewis Black.

Maverik Center

  • June 11 — The Doobie Brothers.
  • July 7 — Bryan Adams.
  • July 19 — The Avett Brothers.
  • Aug. 18 — Eslabon Armado.
Related

Ogden Twilight Series

  • May 6 — M83.
  • Aug. 9 — Bon Iver.
  • Aug. 22 — Sylvan Esso.
  • Aug. 23 — Cigarettes after Sex.

Note: Most of these shows are sold-out, according to Ogdentwilight.com.

Red Butte Garden Concert Series

Red Butte Garden will announce the lineup for its outdoor concert series in mid-April. So far, the series has announced two shows.

  • May 23 — Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with Fishbone (sold-out).
  • Sept. 20 — Goose.

Sandy Amphitheater

  • June 10 — Rodrigo y Gabriela.
  • June 29 — Kelsea Ballerini.
  • Aug. 9 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show.
  • Aug. 21 — Rebelution.
  • Aug. 31 — Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

Tuacahn Amphitheatre

  • March 18 — Three Dog Night.
  • March 24 — Night Ranger.
  • March 25 — Air Supply.
Related

  • April 1 — Neal McCoy.
  • April 6 — Jenny Oaks Baker.
  • April 13-14 — Jeff Foxworthy.
  • April 15 — Lindsey Stirling.
Related

Related

  • Nov. 4 — Andy Grammer.
  • Nov. 9 — The Jets.
  • Nov. 10 — Josh Turner.
  • Nov. 17 — Gentri.

Twilight Concert Series

Information about the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City is “coming soon,” according to Saltlakearts.org.

USANA Amphitheatre

Related

  • June 3 — Matchbox Twenty.
  • June 13 — Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
  • June 28 — Charlie Puth.
  • July 6 — Nickelback.
  • July 7 — Fall Out Boy.
  • July 9 — Slightly Stoopid and Sublime, with Rome.
  • July 11 — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more.
  • July 13 — Disturbed.
  • Aug. 4 — Luke Bryan.
  • Aug. 6 — Yellowcard.
  • Aug. 7 — Ghost.
  • Aug. 11 — Dierks Bentley.
  • Aug. 18 — Foreigner.
Related

  • Aug. 29 — Pantera.
  • Sept. 1 — Mastadon and Gojira with special guest Lorna Shore.
  • Sept. 2 — Jelly Roll.
  • Sept. 3 — The Lumineers.
  • Sept. 22 — Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional.
  • Oct. 14 — Zac Brown Band.

Vivint Arena

  • March 25 — Reba McEntire.
  • April 20 — Muse.
  • May 17 — Andrea Bocelli.
Related

  • June 3 — Duran Duran.
  • June 4 — The Cure.
  • July 20 — Dude Perfect.
  • July 27 — Paramore.
  • Aug. 12 — Banda MS.
  • Aug. 19 — Sam Smith.
  • Sept. 20 — Arctic Monkeys.
  • Nov. 18 — Depeche Mode.

Next Up In Entertainment
Jeremy Renner’s new Disney+ show is ‘a driving force’ in his recovery, actor says
Why your teen is watching endless TikToks of a 47-year-old man to the song ‘Hey Sexy Lady’
The 2023 Oscars was the highest-viewed award show in 3 years — what was the worst?
Happy Pi Day! Here’s where to get deals on pizza and pie
The royal family did not show up for christening of Prince Harry’s daughter
‘They do the heavy lifting’: Pedro Pascal is not the only actor who dons the Mandalorian suit