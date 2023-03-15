Venues across Utah are starting to announce summer concert lineups and big shows. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this year.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.
Eccles Theater
- Through March 18 — Brian Regan.
- March 29 — The Black Violin.
- April 8 — Gladys Knight.
- May 1 — Billy Porter.
- May 3 — ZZ Top.
- May 4 — Ricardo Montaner.
- May 19 — Johnny Mathis.
- May 20 — Chris D’Elia.
- June 9 — Colin and Brad.
- June 10 — John Crist.
- June 13 — Ringo Starr.
- July 26 — RAIN: A tribute to the Beatles.
- July 30 — Nurse Blake.
- Aug. 2 — Jinkx Monsoon.
- Aug. 5 — Joe Bonamassa.
- Aug. 26 — Kansas.
- Sept. 29 — Lewis Black.
Maverik Center
- June 11 — The Doobie Brothers.
- July 7 — Bryan Adams.
- July 19 — The Avett Brothers.
- Aug. 18 — Eslabon Armado.
Ogden Twilight Series
- May 6 — M83.
- Aug. 9 — Bon Iver.
- Aug. 22 — Sylvan Esso.
- Aug. 23 — Cigarettes after Sex.
Note: Most of these shows are sold-out, according to Ogdentwilight.com.
Red Butte Garden Concert Series
Red Butte Garden will announce the lineup for its outdoor concert series in mid-April. So far, the series has announced two shows.
- May 23 — Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with Fishbone (sold-out).
- Sept. 20 — Goose.
Sandy Amphitheater
- June 10 — Rodrigo y Gabriela.
- June 29 — Kelsea Ballerini.
- Aug. 9 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show.
- Aug. 21 — Rebelution.
- Aug. 31 — Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
Tuacahn Amphitheatre
- March 18 — Three Dog Night.
- March 24 — Night Ranger.
- March 25 — Air Supply.
- April 1 — Neal McCoy.
- April 6 — Jenny Oaks Baker.
- April 13-14 — Jeff Foxworthy.
- April 15 — Lindsey Stirling.
- Nov. 2-3 — Styx.
- Nov. 4 — Andy Grammer.
- Nov. 9 — The Jets.
- Nov. 10 — Josh Turner.
- Nov. 17 — Gentri.
Twilight Concert Series
Information about the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City is “coming soon,” according to Saltlakearts.org.
USANA Amphitheatre
- May 24 — Shania Twain.
- June 3 — Matchbox Twenty.
- June 13 — Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
- June 28 — Charlie Puth.
- July 6 — Nickelback.
- July 7 — Fall Out Boy.
- July 9 — Slightly Stoopid and Sublime, with Rome.
- July 11 — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more.
- July 13 — Disturbed.
- Aug. 4 — Luke Bryan.
- Aug. 6 — Yellowcard.
- Aug. 7 — Ghost.
- Aug. 11 — Dierks Bentley.
- Aug. 18 — Foreigner.
- Aug. 29 — Pantera.
- Sept. 1 — Mastadon and Gojira with special guest Lorna Shore.
- Sept. 2 — Jelly Roll.
- Sept. 3 — The Lumineers.
- Sept. 22 — Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional.
- Oct. 14 — Zac Brown Band.
Vivint Arena
- March 25 — Reba McEntire.
- April 20 — Muse.
- May 17 — Andrea Bocelli.
- June 3 — Duran Duran.
- June 4 — The Cure.
- July 20 — Dude Perfect.
- July 27 — Paramore.
- Aug. 12 — Banda MS.
- Aug. 19 — Sam Smith.
- Sept. 20 — Arctic Monkeys.
- Nov. 18 — Depeche Mode.