Venues across Utah are starting to announce summer concert lineups and big shows. Here’s a breakdown, by venue, of shows to watch out for this year.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and events are subject to change. This article will be updated regularly as new information comes in.

Eccles Theater

May 1 — Billy Porter.

May 3 — ZZ Top.

May 4 — Ricardo Montaner.

May 19 — Johnny Mathis.

May 20 — Chris D’Elia.

June 9 — Colin and Brad.

June 10 — John Crist.

June 13 — Ringo Starr.

July 26 — RAIN: A tribute to the Beatles.

July 30 — Nurse Blake.

Aug. 2 — Jinkx Monsoon.

Aug. 5 — Joe Bonamassa.

Aug. 26 — Kansas.

Sept. 29 — Lewis Black.

June 11 — The Doobie Brothers.

July 7 — Bryan Adams.

July 19 — The Avett Brothers.

Aug. 18 — Eslabon Armado.

May 6 — M83.

Aug. 9 — Bon Iver.

Aug. 22 — Sylvan Esso.

Aug. 23 — Cigarettes after Sex.

Note: Most of these shows are sold-out, according to Ogdentwilight.com.

Red Butte Garden will announce the lineup for its outdoor concert series in mid-April. So far, the series has announced two shows.



May 23 — Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with Fishbone (sold-out).

Sept. 20 — Goose.

June 10 — Rodrigo y Gabriela.

June 29 — Kelsea Ballerini.

Aug. 9 — The Australian Pink Floyd Show.

Aug. 21 — Rebelution.

Aug. 31 — Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

March 18 — Three Dog Night.

March 24 — Night Ranger.

March 25 — Air Supply.

April 1 — Neal McCoy.

April 6 — Jenny Oaks Baker.

April 13-14 — Jeff Foxworthy.

April 15 — Lindsey Stirling.

Related Styx sticking to the classics at upcoming Salt Lake show

Nov. 4 — Andy Grammer.

Nov. 9 — The Jets.

Nov. 10 — Josh Turner.

Nov. 17 — Gentri.

Information about the Twilight Concert Series in Salt Lake City is “coming soon,” according to Saltlakearts.org.

May 24 — Shania Twain.

June 3 — Matchbox Twenty.

June 13 — Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

June 28 — Charlie Puth.

July 6 — Nickelback.

July 7 — Fall Out Boy.

July 9 — Slightly Stoopid and Sublime, with Rome.

July 11 — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more.

July 13 — Disturbed.

Aug. 4 — Luke Bryan.

Aug. 6 — Yellowcard.

Aug. 7 — Ghost.

Aug. 11 — Dierks Bentley.

Aug. 18 — Foreigner.

Aug. 29 — Pantera.

Sept. 1 — Mastadon and Gojira with special guest Lorna Shore.

Sept. 2 — Jelly Roll.

Sept. 3 — The Lumineers.

Sept. 22 — Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional.

Oct. 14 — Zac Brown Band.

March 25 — Reba McEntire.

April 20 — Muse.

May 17 — Andrea Bocelli.