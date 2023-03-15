Utah college basketball transfer portal tracker

There is plenty of player movement each offseason now in college basketball thanks to the NCAA transfer portal.

Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far. The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

Jaxon Brenchley, guard

Mike Saunders Jr., guard ➡️ New school: McNeese State

BYU

Hao Dong, forward

Weber State

JJ Louden, guard

Southern Utah

Amound Anderson, guard

Utah Tech