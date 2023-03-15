Facebook Twitter
Utah college basketball transfer portal tracker

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Tech guard Isaiah Pope (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

There is plenty of player movement each offseason now in college basketball thanks to the NCAA transfer portal.

Here is a running list of players from the state of Utah’s seven Division I men’s college basketball programs — Utah, BYU, Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah, Utah Valley and Utah Tech — who have reportedly entered the portal so far. The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

  • Jaxon Brenchley, guard
  • Mike Saunders Jr., guard ➡️ New school: McNeese State

BYU

  • Hao Dong, forward

Weber State

  • JJ Louden, guard 

Southern Utah

  • Amound Anderson, guard

Utah Tech

  • Isaiah Pope, guard 
  • Trey Edmonds, forward
  • Frank Staine, guard
  • Trevon Allfrey, forward

