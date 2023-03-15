Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 
Food

Taco Bell is making room for new menu items — and saying goodbye to the Quesarito

Say hello to the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito

By Margaret Darby
A Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami.

This Friday, April 19, 2019 photo shows a Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami. Taco Bell is adding some new items to its menu.

Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

After almost ten beloved years on the menu, Taco Bell is saying goodbye to the Quesarito. But the fast-food chain is making up for it by bringing back two new menu items and a potential third.

The quesadilla-burrito crossover will officially leave Taco Bell menus on April 19. In its place, Taco Bell will bring back two popular menu items: the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, per the New York Post.

The Bacon Club Chalupa has been on and off the menu since its debut in 1999. Made from similar ingredients to a club sandwich, it has chicken, bacon, lettuce, ranch sauce and cheese, all wrapped up in a flaky taco shell.

The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito was introduced to the menu during the holiday season last year. Within the burrito’s tortilla you’ll find: a double serving of steak, rice, cheese, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream and tortilla strips. On the outside, there’s a grilled extra layer of cheese.

If that’s not enough excitement, Taco Bell is also adding two new flavors of its slushy Freeze: Blue Raspberry Breeze and Wild Cherry Breeze, reports Food and Wine Magazine.

Taco Bell is known for pulling menu items and bringing them back, so you might see the Quesarito again someday.

Taco Bell is testing a Crispanada

Taco Bell is currently testing a Cheesy Chicken Crispanada at a location in Knoxville, Tennessee, reports Nation’s Restaurant News.

The Crispanada features a crispy pastry shell filled with shredded chicken and cheese, and it’s served with a side of spicy ranch sauce.

