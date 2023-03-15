Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, March 15, 2023 
BYU Cougars Sports Brigham Young

‘We’re better than our record shows’: BYU baseball set to enter WCC play for final time

The Cougars (5-10) enter their final season in the WCC with a series that starts Thursday against Loyola Marymount (7-8) in Los Angeles

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
BYU’s Mason Olson pitches as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The BYU baseball team is heading into West Coast Conference play on a positive note.

On Tuesday, the Cougars snapped a four-game losing streak with a one-hit, 7-0 shutout victory over rival Utah at Miller Park. 

“Anytime you win, and win the way we did (against the Utes), it’s a confidence-builder. Hopefully, we can start believing that and carry some momentum into conference play.” — BYU coach Trent Pratt

Now BYU (5-10) enters its final season in the WCC with a series that starts Thursday against Loyola Marymount (7-8) in Los Angeles at George C. Page Stadium. 

“Anytime you win, and win the way we did (against the Utes), it’s a confidence-builder,” said BYU coach Trent Pratt. “Hopefully, we can start believing that and carry some momentum into conference play.”

The Cougars were picked to finish third in the league in the preseason poll, but BYU has experienced its struggles this season. 

“Up and down,” Pratt said, describing the campaign so far. “We’ve had good moments and bad moments. We’ve played seven innings good and then maybe lost a lead late in the game. There’s some inexperience on the mound and some inexperience in spots.” 

Before the Utah game, Pratt tried to set a tone with his players. 

“We hadn’t played great at times. But we had played good baseball at times; maybe just hadn’t done a couple of right things to win,” Pratt said. “We said, ‘Hey, we’ve gotta play better. We’ve gotta play better defense. We can’t make errors and we can’t give teams chances when we have a lead.

“We’ve gotta put ’em away.’ That was it. Just let them know that we believed in them. I believe we’re better than our record shows. They showed that they can do it today.”

Cougar pitcher Mason Olson, who started against Utah and pitched four scoreless innings, said Tuesday’s victory helped his team feel “confident” entering WCC play. 

“We’re excited for it,” Olson said. “We’re ready to be done with the preseason and turn the page.”

BYU has been without infielder Brock Watkins, who suffered a hamstring injury. The Cougars are hoping to have him back in the lineup soon. 

“With Brock Watkins being hurt, some guys have had to step in and do some things,” Pratt said. “We’re going to keep playing hard and we’re going to find a way to get it done and get it going.”

Fresh off a win over Utah, which halted a four-game losing streak, the Cougars are optimistic moving forward.

“It’s good to go into conference with that,” said Olson.

BYU’s Bryant Ball swings on a pitch as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Ozzie Pratt tries to turn a double play as Utah’s Matt Flaharty slides into second base as they play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah’s Kai Roberts takes a pitch to the head as Utah and BYU play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU's Mason Olson pitches as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

BYU's Mason Olson pitches as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Ozzie Pratt slides across home plate for a Cougar run as Utah’s catcher Davis Cop looks for the ball as they play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Easton Jones tries to turn a double play as Utah’s Elijha Hammill slides into second base as they play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Ozzie Pratt sends a throw to first for the final out as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Jacob Wilk celebrates a home run with teammates as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah pitcher TJ Clarkson sends a pitch as Utah and BYU play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah’s Jake Gish makes a stop on a ground ball as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah catcher Davis Cop looks to his dugout as Utah and BYU play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Easton Jones reaches out for a ground ball as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah’s Matt Flaharty makes a throw to first base for an out as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Cole Gambill hammers a hit as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Easton Jones reaches out for a ground ball as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah’s Dakota Duffalo makes a home run saving catch only to drop the ball as Utah and BYU play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Easton Jones watches the ball go into his mitt for an out as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah’s Matt Flaharty throws to first for an out as Utah and BYU play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Ozzie Pratt sends a throw to first for an out as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU’s Carter Smith throws to first base as he tries to pick off Utah’s Bruer Webster as they play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Cosmo has fun with some young fans as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
BYU's Mason Olson pitches as BYU and Utah play a baseball game in Provo on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. BYU won 7-0.
