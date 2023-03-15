Eggsperts are predicting another bout of avian flu. Here’s what that means for your wallet

I’ve always thought that eggs were the perfect breakfast food. They’re protein-packed and a meal on their own. Many Americans think so, too. Per person each year, Americans are eating well over 200 eggs, according to Statista. But unfortunately, eggs prices have risen over the last year.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data which showed that over the course of the last year, egg prices had risen by 70% by January 2023. February and March saw some drops in egg prices, so that the year-over-year increase was only 55.4% by February, per CNN. Even though that’s promising news, the prognosis for egg prices isn’t looking great right now.

Farmers and distributors are still experiencing negative effects due to several factors related to egg prices. CNBC reported that egg distributors are saying the price increase has hurt their business. One farmer told the outlet that chicken feed prices were up $14,000 per month, which contributed to the rising price of eggs.

Supply chain shortages and inflation were responsible for rising egg prices, but one of the significant culprits behind the prices was the avian flu. When a chicken in a flock gets infected with avian flu, the farmer has to kill all the other chickens. This led to a decreased amount of chickens, and egg prices rose to account for that.

Even though egg prices have fallen in 2023, experts are predicting that there will be another bout of the avian flu. The Wall Street Journal said that due to chickens migrating across the country, it’s likely that the avian flu will hit chickens again.

Record high prices were reached in December and since then prices have fallen, but another bout of avian flu would be likely to bring them back up. Consumers are still seeing prices north of $3 per dozen, per USDA. In some locations, like California, prices are much higher.

How to save money on eggs

Saving money on eggs takes a little bit of planning and some creativity. Some of the solutions here are obvious — look at all the eggs on the shelves and look at the price per unit as well. Buying 60 eggs might be less expensive over a longer period of time than continually buying a dozen eggs.

You could also consider finding a local egg seller. This is a great way to give money to a local business and find better prices on eggs. Plus in my experience, eggs from local businesses tend to taste a lot better than other eggs do.

Look around for coupons on eggs and use them where you can. If all else fails, one way to save money on eggs is to stretch your eggs. Make egg scrambles and pack them with lots of vegetables, so that you can get your vegetables in and save money on eggs.

