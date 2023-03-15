Utah football losing safety to transfer portal just before spring ball

Just a little under a week until the Utah football program starts spring camp, a member of the Utes’ secondary announced he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Clayton Isbell, who joined Utah last year as a transfer from Illinois State, announced on social media Wednesday morning that he will enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

I would like to give thanks to

The University of Utah and the city of Salt Lake for the opportunity but I will be entering the transfer portal as a Graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/muQU1TWBCN — CLAYTON ISBELL (@claytonisbell10) March 15, 2023

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety played in all 14 games for Utah last season, starting once. In his lone season with the Utes, Isbell had 16 tackles and a half-tackle for loss, with nearly half of those tackles (seven) coming in his start against Arizona.

He served as the primary backup to senior R.J. Hubert at free safety throughout the 2022 season.

Related Utah football just released a schedule update

In his sophomore season at Illinois State before transferring to Utah, Isbell had 62 tackles and three interceptions for the Redbirds and earned FCS Sophomore All-American honors.

Utah opens spring practices on March 21 and will end camp with the spring game on April 22.