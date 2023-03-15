Top NBA draft prospects for Utah Jazz fans to watch during the NCAA Tournament

Last fall as the NBA and college basketball seasons began, there was some expectation that Utah Jazz fans would end up paying more attention to the college game to scout top draft prospects since the Jazz were supposed to very bad.

It hasn’t quite happened that way, of course, as the Jazz got off to a hot start, and even now with 13 games remaining in the regular season were just a game out of the final play-in spot in the Western Conference entering Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the NCAA Tournament, which begins in earnest Thursday morning, is generally seen as a great platform to watch players who are expected to be top draft picks and this year is no exception, even though two of the top prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson — aren’t in it.

In the draft, the Jazz are primed to have three first-round picks — their own, a likely mid-round pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves and a likely late-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers, so there is a wide range of players to keep an eye on.

Here is a look at some of the players for Jazz fans to watch in the tournament over the next few weeks. The list is based on the first round of the latest mock draft from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Brandon Miller

Team: Alabama

Position: Forward

Height, weight: 6-foot-9, 200 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 3

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 12 p.m. MT, CBS

Jarace Walker

Team: Houston

Position: Forward

Height, weight: 6-foot-8, 240 pounds.

Current ESPN mock draft placement: No. 6

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Northern Kentucky, 7:20 p.m. MT, TNT

Nick Smith Jr.

Team: Arkansas

Position: Guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 185 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 7

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Illinois, 2:30 p.m. MT, TBS

Keyonte George

Team: Baylor

Position: Guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 9

First-round tournament info: Friday vs. UC Santa Barbara, 11:30 a.m. MT, TNT

Anthony Black

Team: Arkansas

Position: Guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-7, 198 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 10

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Illinois, 2:30 p.m. MT, TBS

Gradey Dick

Team: Kansas

Position: Wing

Height, weight: 6-foot-8, 205 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 11

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Howard, 12 p.m. MT, TBS

Jalen Hood-Schifino

Team: Indiana

Position: Guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds.

ESPN mock draft selection: No. 12

First-round tournament info: Friday vs. Kent State, 7:55 p.m. MT, TBS

Cason Wallace

Team: Kentucky

Position: Guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 193 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 13

First-round tournament info: Friday vs. Providence, 5:10 p.m. MT, CBS

Kyle Filipowski

Team: Duke

Position: Center

Height, weight: 7 feet, 230 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 17

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Oral Roberts, 5:10 p.m. MT, CBS

Kris Murray

Team: Iowa

Position: Forward

Height, weight: 6-foot-8, 220 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 19

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Auburn, 4:50 p.m. MT, TNT

Dereck Lively II

Team: Duke

Position: Center

Height, weight: 7-foot-1, 230 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 20

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Oral Roberts, 5:10 p.m. MT, CBS

Jordan Hawkins

Team: UConn

Position: Guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 23

First-round tournament info: Friday vs. Iona, 2:30 p.m. MT, TBS

Colby Jones

Team: Xavier

Position: Wing

Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 205 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 26

First-round tournament info: Friday vs. Kennesaw State, 10:40 a.m MT., truTV

Noah Clowney

Team: Alabama

Position: Forward

Height, weight: 6-foot-10, 210 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 28

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 12 p.m. MT, CBS

Dariq Whitehead

Team: Duke

Position: Wing

Height, weight: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 29

First-round tournament info: Thursday vs. Oral Roberts, 5:10 p.m. MT, CBS

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Team: Indiana

Position: Forward

Height, weight: 6-foot-9, 245 pounds.

ESPN mock draft placement: No. 30

First-round tournament info: Friday vs. Kent State, 7:55 p.m. MT, TBS