High school girls basketball: Rosters for Saturday’s quadruple header of senior all-star games are set

The Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association senior girls all-star games will be held this Saturday at Juan Diego High School with a quadrupleheader of games showcasing some of the top senior players in the state of Utah.

The first game is the 5A Light vs. 5A Dark game at 10 a.m. followed by the 3A vs. 4A game at Noon. The 1A vs. 2A game tips off at 2 p.m. followed by the 6A Light vs. 6A Dark game at 4 p.m.

The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students, children and senior citizens. Children under 4 are free, and the UGBCA says payment is cash only.

Here’s a look at the roster for all the games:

Class 6A White

Coach — Nancy Warner, Lone Peak

Makeili Ika, Lone Peak

Katelynn Butler, Weber

Siona Sauvao, Westlake

Kailey Woolston, Lone Peak

Izzy Anderson, Copper Hills

Summer Larson, Corner Canyon

Anna Ross, Riverton

Marissa Marchant, Farmington

Class 6A Dark

Coach — Shaylee Nielsen, Skyridge

Mariah Mons, Herriman

Abby Hymas, Skyridge

Sierra Eddie, Fremont

Kenlee Enger, Herriman

Aryanna Bull, Davis

Donya Perkins, Skyridge

Aly Coombs, Fremont

Madison Anderson, West Jordan

Allie Crockett, Pleasant Grove

Class 5A White

Coach — Joel Burton, Bountiful

Ellie Esplin, Springville

Summer Christensen, Timpanogos

Brooke Pennington, Springville

Lea Afu, Jordan

Kayla Porray, Springville

Natalia Ballin, Timpview

Brooke Eyre, Timpview

Abby Topham, Olympus

Class 5A Dark

Coach — Holli Averett, Springville

Sophia Legate, Highland

Georgia Hatton, Wood Cross

Tina Njike, Skyline

Iyana Beh, Murray

Lizzy McConkie, Bountiful

Madison Hosino, Northridge

Sosefina Langi, Highland

Ali Tripp, Cottonwood

Class 4A

Coach — Ainsli Jenks, Ridgeline

Melanie Hyatt, Sky View

Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon

Mikell Parry, Ridgeline

Hannah Radford, Sky View

Kaitlyn Andrus, Desert HIlls

Brydee Davey, Dixie

Avery Gustin, Pine View

Addey Merrill, Sky View

Ellie Norton, Pine View

Kourtney Payne, Sky View

Natalie Olson, Snow Canyon

Class 3A

Coach — Sterling Mack, Morgan

Nyandeng Deng, Judge Memorial

Kate Smith, Delta

Mckenzie Allen, Grantsville

Kyara Tinajero, Ben Lomond

Ellie Thomas, Grantsville

Avia Stowell, Juab

Olivia Backus, Summit Academy

Heidi Jorgensen, Manti

Elena Birkeland, Morgan

Bianca Silva, Layton Christian

Class 2A

Coach — Jon Marshall, Beaver

Maia Leatham, Millard

Serina Yanito, San Juan

Tawni Eyre, Beaver

Brooklyn Butler, North Sevier

Holly Brockbank, American Heritage

Heidi Paisley, Rowland Hall

Alli Mason, North Sevier

Kenzie Carter, Beaver

Bella Johnson, Parowan

Class 1A

Coach — Gordon Vandyke, Wayne

Mersadie Rhoades, Tabiona

Emma Hallows, Wayne

Abby Erwin, Green River

Alyah Blackwater, Monument Valley

Tera Morgan, Piute

Andee Vandyke, Wayne

Brooklyn Jessen, Piute

