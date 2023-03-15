High school girls basketball: Rosters for Saturday’s quadruple header of senior all-star games are set

The Utah Girls Basketball Coaches Association senior girls all-star games will be held this Saturday at Juan Diego High School with a quadrupleheader of games showcasing some of the top senior players in the state of Utah.
The first game is the 5A Light vs. 5A Dark game at 10 a.m. followed by the 3A vs. 4A game at Noon. The 1A vs. 2A game tips off at 2 p.m. followed by the 6A Light vs. 6A Dark game at 4 p.m.
The cost is $5 for adults, $3 for students, children and senior citizens. Children under 4 are free, and the UGBCA says payment is cash only.
Here’s a look at the roster for all the games:
Class 6A White
Coach — Nancy Warner, Lone Peak
Makeili Ika, Lone Peak
Katelynn Butler, Weber
Siona Sauvao, Westlake
Kailey Woolston, Lone Peak
Izzy Anderson, Copper Hills
Summer Larson, Corner Canyon
Anna Ross, Riverton
Marissa Marchant, Farmington
Class 6A Dark
Coach — Shaylee Nielsen, Skyridge
Mariah Mons, Herriman
Abby Hymas, Skyridge
Sierra Eddie, Fremont
Kenlee Enger, Herriman
Aryanna Bull, Davis
Donya Perkins, Skyridge
Aly Coombs, Fremont
Madison Anderson, West Jordan
Allie Crockett, Pleasant Grove
Class 5A White
Coach — Joel Burton, Bountiful
Ellie Esplin, Springville
Summer Christensen, Timpanogos
Brooke Pennington, Springville
Lea Afu, Jordan
Kayla Porray, Springville
Natalia Ballin, Timpview
Brooke Eyre, Timpview
Abby Topham, Olympus
Class 5A Dark
Coach — Holli Averett, Springville
Sophia Legate, Highland
Georgia Hatton, Wood Cross
Tina Njike, Skyline
Iyana Beh, Murray
Lizzy McConkie, Bountiful
Madison Hosino, Northridge
Sosefina Langi, Highland
Ali Tripp, Cottonwood
Class 4A
Coach — Ainsli Jenks, Ridgeline
Melanie Hyatt, Sky View
Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon
Mikell Parry, Ridgeline
Hannah Radford, Sky View
Kaitlyn Andrus, Desert HIlls
Brydee Davey, Dixie
Avery Gustin, Pine View
Addey Merrill, Sky View
Ellie Norton, Pine View
Kourtney Payne, Sky View
Natalie Olson, Snow Canyon
Class 3A
Coach — Sterling Mack, Morgan
Nyandeng Deng, Judge Memorial
Kate Smith, Delta
Mckenzie Allen, Grantsville
Kyara Tinajero, Ben Lomond
Ellie Thomas, Grantsville
Avia Stowell, Juab
Olivia Backus, Summit Academy
Heidi Jorgensen, Manti
Elena Birkeland, Morgan
Bianca Silva, Layton Christian
Class 2A
Coach — Jon Marshall, Beaver
Maia Leatham, Millard
Serina Yanito, San Juan
Tawni Eyre, Beaver
Brooklyn Butler, North Sevier
Holly Brockbank, American Heritage
Heidi Paisley, Rowland Hall
Alli Mason, North Sevier
Kenzie Carter, Beaver
Bella Johnson, Parowan
Class 1A
Coach — Gordon Vandyke, Wayne
Mersadie Rhoades, Tabiona
Emma Hallows, Wayne
Abby Erwin, Green River
Alyah Blackwater, Monument Valley
Tera Morgan, Piute
Andee Vandyke, Wayne
Brooklyn Jessen, Piute