What are the chances BYU brings in another receiver via the transfer portal?

The way-too-early question in Kalani Sitake’s shakeup of his strength and conditioning staff is if the moves will help the squad avoid a rash of injuries that have plagued his program over the last few years. Every team has injuries and maybe there is no avoiding that, bad luck, collisions and impact injuries simply are part of the game. But soft-tissue injuries, sprains and muscle pulls could be part of how one trains and diets and if that’s the case in Provo it must be fixed.

Players say they have noticed some changes in how they feel in this piece out of the first week of spring drills.

Question of the week: After three spring practice sessions, does it look like Aaron Roderick and Fesi Sitake will stick with the receivers in camp or look for help in the transfer portal?

Jay Drew: A few weeks ago, it was evident that BYU needed to bring in another experienced receiver, and that fact became even more clear when spring camp opened and receiver Kody Epps was not out there participating. Epps had shoulder surgery a bit ago and will miss spring practices, but should be back in time for fall camp. The only other receivers with experience back are Chase Roberts and Keanu Hill.

So yes, BYU coaches need to hit the transfer portal hard for a receiver or two, which receivers coach and passing game coordinator Fesi Sitake has said they will do as they look to replace Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney and Brayden Cosper.

Dom Henry has done some good things through the first week of camp, so there’s that. Hobbs Nyberg and Parker Kingston could also see time at the slot — in addition to returning punts and kickoffs. Sitake went hard after some transfer portal guys in January and February, to no avail. He said after spring camp ends they will reassess the position, but expects to jump back into the madness for another pass-catcher, or two.

Dick Harmon: It appears Chase Roberts, Keanu Hill and Hobbs Nyberg are capable of making plays with Kedon Slovis and it is expected Kody Epps will be back for fall. I like Dom Henry and Talmage Gunther. Parker Kingston is coming on and is fast. The issue is BYU can’t have enough receivers if you remember how Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney, Roberts and Epps were hurt for parts of last year.

The real key for Roderick is he has to have a few receivers who can take the top off a defense and force safeties to respect the deep ball. This opens up everything. We saw Romney and Nacua do just that while Epps made a living as a slot, picking holes and gaining extra yards. Is Henry going to be that guy? Is Kingston? We’ll need to see more from our limited practice availability to judge. But the coaches know.

If a transfer portal star with proven deep skills emerges, I think BYU will make a move to shore things up, adding a layer of talent to ensure they have enough weapons for Big 12 play. Depth is a real thing BYU needs to address. Imagine, if Epps isn’t ready to go in Game 1? What if he returns as your expected No. 1 guy and then can’t go through fall camp or play in September? You will need proven help from the portal.

Casey Clinger took second place in the NCAA indoor championship 5,000 meters, while Olympic dreams for a former Cougar great Easton Allred are dashed by a rare disease as reported in this piece by Doug Robinson; and Kyle Van Noy opens up about this time at BYU.

Since the 2010-11 basketball season (aka The Season of Jimmer), BYU has the 18th most wins in the nation, with 308 wins.



Gonzaga is 1st and St. Mary's is 9th. — CougarStats (@CougarStats) March 14, 2023

The season officially ends for BYU men's hoops. It's tough not to meet certain goals or expectations, but this team played hard and never quit on each other. I will remember this year fondly and will remember how hard these young men played. They have a lot to be proud of. — Mark Durrant (@DurrantMark) March 13, 2023

BYU was not selected for the 32-team NIT field.



Since 1999-2000, seasons in which BYU did not play in the NCAA or NIT (excluding 2019-20 COVID cancellation):



2004-05 (9-21, 7-21 Div. I; 3-11 MWC)

2018-19 (19-13, 19-13 Div. I; 11-5 WCC)

2022-23 (19-15, 17-15 Div. I; 7-9 WCC) — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) March 13, 2023

