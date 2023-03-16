Crying Utah State cheerleader goes viral on Twitter during the NCAA Tournament

Seemingly every year during the NCAA Tournament, cameras catch fans getting highly emotional, usually at the end of a loss for “their team.” The scenes go viral and often end up on the “One Shining Moment” montage that is made at the end of each tournament.

On Thursday, during the first round of the 2023 tournament, it was a Utah State Aggies cheerleader who became that person.

With 1:19 remaining and the Aggies trailing the Missouri Tigers 73-61 (they ultimately lost 76-65), the camera panned toward the crying Aggies cheerleader.

This Utah State cheerleader was going through it 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rqhpz3zBaZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2023

Almost immediately, Twitter recognized it as the first meme of this year’s tournament that was sure to go viral.

Welp that Utah State cheerleader is about to go viral. #MarchMadness — Chern Mathews (@ChernFaceKillah) March 16, 2023

Well the crying Utah State cheerleader is the first meme of the day… https://t.co/d0XtczE4Cc — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) March 16, 2023

The Utah State cheerleader CBS just showed is about to become an all-time meme — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) March 16, 2023

From there, people had a whole slew of commentary on the situation.

Shoutout to the Utah State Cheerleader who’s crying 💯 Real Dedication and Loyalty to your team and the game — (44-28) (@SpidaLandCLE) March 16, 2023

well I'm sad to say my bracket and that crying Utah State cheerleader are in similar shape — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) March 16, 2023

The crying Utah State cheerleader is about to join the NCAA Tourney meme ranks with Villanova flute girl and Northwestern kid. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) March 16, 2023

That’s so mean to just slowly zoom in on a Utah State cheerleader crying on the court while Missouri is shooting free throws 😭



The fact the producer went back to the shot for a second time too 💀 #MarchMadness — Sean Bennett (@Broadcaster005) March 16, 2023

And there’s the Utah State cheerleader crying. Unfortunately it’s a yearly tradition. Gotta be one crying cheerleader every tournament. — Kyle the Butler fan (@kjmac111) March 16, 2023

Utah State cheerleader about to get some NIL deals after today — Irv Roland (@irv_roland) March 16, 2023

This Utah State cheerleader is everyone who pick Utah State right now pic.twitter.com/m0dlq1W63F — Lost Tribe Sports (@LostTribeSports) March 16, 2023