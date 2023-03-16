Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 16, 2023 
Utah State Basketball

Crying Utah State cheerleader goes viral on Twitter during the NCAA Tournament

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
Crying Utah State cheerleader goes viral on Twitter during the NCAA Tournament
Utah State cheerleaders leave the court during the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament between Utah State and Missouri at Golden One Arena in Sacramento on March 16, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

Seemingly every year during the NCAA Tournament, cameras catch fans getting highly emotional, usually at the end of a loss for “their team.” The scenes go viral and often end up on the “One Shining Moment” montage that is made at the end of each tournament.

On Thursday, during the first round of the 2023 tournament, it was a Utah State Aggies cheerleader who became that person.

With 1:19 remaining and the Aggies trailing the Missouri Tigers 73-61 (they ultimately lost 76-65), the camera panned toward the crying Aggies cheerleader.

Almost immediately, Twitter recognized it as the first meme of this year’s tournament that was sure to go viral.

From there, people had a whole slew of commentary on the situation.

