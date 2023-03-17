Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Slow start spells the end of the season for BYU in WNIT loss to Rice

By Tom Ripplinger
By Tom Ripplinger
BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) reaches for a pass in front of Rice Owls forwards India Bellamy (12) and Ashlee Austin (22) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Rice defeated BYU 71-67 in the first round of the WNIT Friday evening at the Marriott Center, marking the second year in a row that the Cougars have fallen in the first round of a postseason tournament.

With the season on the line for both teams, the Cougars came out sluggish to begin Friday night. Rice started the game on a 10-0 run, putting BYU in a hole from the tip, and the Cougars could never fully recover.

“I’m really proud of my girls how they finished that game (after) we got down 10-0,” BYU coach Amber Whiting said. “They could have folded. They could have turned on each other and they didn’t and that says a lot about their character and a lot about what we’re building here.”

The Cougars came close to catching the Owls in the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to two points. One of BYU’s best chances to make up the difference came with it down three, ball in hand and 18 seconds to play.

But after two missed 3-pointers, the Cougars’ season was all but over.

Rice gained momentum going into nearly every quarter, scoring a bucket right before the buzzer each of the first three periods.

But the Cougars remained resilient, fighting to the bitter end.

“I feel like I have really tough women and they’re gritty,” Whiting said. “They come together and they can fight for each other on the court and I’ve seen that time and time again.”

Rice Owls forward Malia Fisher (1) guards BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 19
BYU women’s basketball head coach Amber Whiting yells as the BYU Cougars play the Rice Owls in a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 19
Rice Owls guard Haylee Swayze (11) guards BYU Cougars guard Amanda Barcello (1) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 19
BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) looks to shoot as Rice Owls forward India Bellamy (12) and Rice Owls forward Ashlee Austin (22) guard her during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 19
BYU Cougars guard Kaylee Smiler (11) moves around Rice Owls forward Malia Fisher (1) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 19
BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) looks to shoot in front of Rice Owls center Shelby Hayes (44) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 19
BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) shoots in front of Rice Owls forward India Bellamy (12) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 19
BYU Cougars guard Arielle Mackey-Williams (5) dribbles while Rice Owls guard Dominique Ennis (2) guards her during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
8 of 19
The Rice Owls celebrate winning the Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game against BYU at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
9 of 19
BYU women’s basketball head coach Amber Whiting talks to players during a timeout as the BYU Cougars play the Rice Owls in a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
10 of 19
BYU Cougars guard Nani Falatea (3) dribbles around Rice Owls forward India Bellamy (12) and Rice Owls guard Dominique Ennis (2) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
11 of 19
BYU Cougars guard Nani Falatea (3) moves around Rice Owls guard Dominique Ennis (2) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
12 of 19
BYU Cougars guard Kaylee Smiler (11) shoots as Rice Owls center Shelby Hayes (44) guards her during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
13 of 19
BYU Cougars forward Lauren Gustin (12) reaches for a pass in front of Rice Owls forwards India Bellamy (12) and Ashlee Austin (22) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
14 of 19
BYU Cougars forward Rose Bubakar (24) blocks a shot by Rice Owls forward Ashlee Austin (22) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
15 of 19
A young fan dressed as a leprechaun watches the BYU Cougars play the Rice Owls in a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
16 of 19
BYU Cougars forward Emma Calvert (25) looks to make a pass around Rice Owls forward India Bellamy (12) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023. BYU lost 71-67.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
17 of 19
BYU Cougars guard Nani Falatea (3) and Rice Owls forward India Bellamy (12) reach for the rebound during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
18 of 19
BYU Cougars guard Nani Falatea (3) moves between Rice Owls guards Katelyn Crosthwait (3) and Dominique Ennis (2) during a Women’s National Invitation Tournament basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
19 of 19
Though BYU’s fight was impressive and its near comeback gritty, it all fell barely too short.

The game marked the first time that the Cougars and the Owls had met since the late 1990s, when the two teams were Western Athletic Conference foes.

BYU entered the WNIT having lost four of its last six contests. Rice, on the other hand, had won five of its last six. The Owls continue trending upward while the Cougars up-and-down season comes to a close.

“None of us like to lose,” BYU junior forward Lauren Gustin said. “It’s at the end of season now, so I think that’s definitely really heartbreaking. … I’m proud of us girls for fighting… but you know, it hurts.”

BYU was led on the night by Nani Falatea and Gustin, who each had 20 points. Gustin also finished the night with 20 rebounds, securing her 27th double-double of the season.

Gustin came just shy of the NCAA single-season rebounding record, ending her impressive year 11 boards short of tying the all-time mark.

However, the school’s single-season rebounding leader says she plans to come back for her final year of eligibility, giving her another shot at the record she just missed.

“It would have been awesome to hit,” Gustin said of the NCAA record, “but (I) just wanted to get the win at the end of the day. But you know, there’s always next year.”

The loss brought BYU’s final record to 16-17. The Cougars’ defeat gives the program its only loss to Rice in the Marriott Center and its first losing season in 15 years.

BYU had not been to the WNIT since a first-round exit in 2017. Since that time, the Cougars had gone to the NCAA tournament on three different occasions.

The last time Rice made it to the WNIT was 2021, when the Owls were the tournament’s winners. The Owls’ season continues, keeping their hopes alive for another WNIT banner.

With the win, Rice advances to the second round of the WNIT where it will face Oregon next week with a berth to the Super 16 on the line.

Game time is to be determined.

