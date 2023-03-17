Facebook Twitter
Friday, March 17, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

3 keys to No. 2 Utah’s big first-round NCAA Tournament win over Gardner-Webb

By Melissa Yack
SHARE 3 keys to No. 2 Utah’s big first-round NCAA Tournament win over Gardner-Webb
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives past Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs forward Christina Deng (10) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives past Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs forward Christina Deng (10) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Behind Alissa Pili’s season-high 33 points, Utah’s women’s basketball team rolled to a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament over Gardner-Webb, 103-77 on Friday night at the Huntsman Center.

Pili, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, also had 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the victory. Jenna Johnson added 20 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 17 to round out Utah’s leaders.

Second-seeded Utah awaits the winner of seventh-seeded North Carolina State and 10-seeded Princeton, which tip off later Friday night.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s win over Gardner-Webb.

merlin_2969975.jpg

Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) and Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs guard Ki’Ari Cain (1) compete for a loose ball during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 4
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives past Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs forward Christina Deng (10) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives past Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs forward Christina Deng (10) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 4
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives into Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs guard Lauren Bevis (2) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives into Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs guard Lauren Bevis (2) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 4
merlin_2969971.jpg

Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) gets off a pass while taking down Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs guard Ki’Ari Cain (1) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 4
merlin_2969975.jpg
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives past Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs forward Christina Deng (10) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives into Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs guard Lauren Bevis (2) during the NCAA First Round at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 17, 2023.
merlin_2969971.jpg

  • Utah played team ball all game, finishing with 32 assists on 37 baskets.
  • The Utes were red hot, shooting 59% from the field and 44% from behind the 3-point line.
  • Utah’s win kept its perfect home streak alive, as the Utes are undefeated in the Huntsman Center this year. Utah also has not lost back-to-back games, and kept that streak alive as well after losing to Washington State in the Pac-12 tournament earlier in the month. 
Next Up In University of Utah
How to watch Utah women’s basketball in the NCAA Tournament first round
Utah has real competition atop the Pac-12. Can Red Rocks win league title for third-straight year?
A look at the coaching dismissals, departures and hires across college basketball
No. 2 seed Utes ready, but wary, of ‘dangerous’ Gardner-Webb
What Utah women’s coach Lynne Roberts says NCAA Tournament is all about
Pac-12 bosses go on media offensive