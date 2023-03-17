3 keys to No. 2 Utah’s big first-round NCAA Tournament win over Gardner-Webb

Behind Alissa Pili’s season-high 33 points, Utah’s women’s basketball team rolled to a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament over Gardner-Webb, 103-77 on Friday night at the Huntsman Center.
Pili, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, also had 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the victory. Jenna Johnson added 20 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 17 to round out Utah’s leaders.
Second-seeded Utah awaits the winner of seventh-seeded North Carolina State and 10-seeded Princeton, which tip off later Friday night.
Here are 3 keys to Utah’s win over Gardner-Webb.
- Utah played team ball all game, finishing with 32 assists on 37 baskets.
- The Utes were red hot, shooting 59% from the field and 44% from behind the 3-point line.
- Utah’s win kept its perfect home streak alive, as the Utes are undefeated in the Huntsman Center this year. Utah also has not lost back-to-back games, and kept that streak alive as well after losing to Washington State in the Pac-12 tournament earlier in the month.