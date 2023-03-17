3 keys to No. 2 Utah’s big first-round NCAA Tournament win over Gardner-Webb

Behind Alissa Pili’s season-high 33 points, Utah’s women’s basketball team rolled to a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament over Gardner-Webb, 103-77 on Friday night at the Huntsman Center.

Pili, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, also had 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the victory. Jenna Johnson added 20 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 17 to round out Utah’s leaders.

Second-seeded Utah awaits the winner of seventh-seeded North Carolina State and 10-seeded Princeton, which tip off later Friday night.

Here are 3 keys to Utah’s win over Gardner-Webb.

