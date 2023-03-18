Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 
Utah Utes Sports University of Utah

What is the status of Grace McCallum? Jillian Hoffman?

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE What is the status of Grace McCallum? Jillian Hoffman?
University of Utah’s Grace McCallum concentrates

University of Utah’s Grace McCallum concentrates before performing on the bars at the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Saturday night at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah gymnastics made history, winning a third consecutive Pac-12 championship, something no team had ever managed before.

Watching the Red Rocks do it, up close and personal, were Grace McCallum and Jillian Hoffman.

The pair of Utah gymnasts were unable to compete Saturday due to injury and their absences were felt, even as their team pulled off a remarkable victory.

McCallum is currently sidelined with a hyperextended right knee — she was seen sporting a large brace — while Hoffman has now missed back-to-back meets with a foot injury (she wore a boot on her right foot at the Pac-12 championships).

Related

Will either gymnast be able to compete for Utah in the postseason?

That remains to be seen, but there is optimism.

Per Utah head coach Tom Farden, Hoffman is expected to be available in the postseason, though he did not specify whether that was both NCAA regionals and nationals or just the later.

“My gut tells me we will have her back in the postseason,” Farden said. “Nobody wants it more than Jill. All of these athletes are great, but that kid is driven.”

0318gymutes.spt_rs_16.JPG

Utah’s head coach Tom Farden leads the team in a chant after winning the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_15.JPG

Utah reacts after winning the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_18.JPG

Utah’s Abby Brenner reacts after winning the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_20.JPG

Utah’s Abby Brenner performs her bars routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_17.JPG

Utah’s Amelie Morgan reacts after winning the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_24.JPG

Utah takes a selfie after winning the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 43
merlin_2970067.jpg

Arizona State’s Jada Mangahas celebrates after completing her bars routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 43
merlin_2970065.jpg

Arizona’s Emma Strom performs her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 43
merlin_2970063.jpg

Washington’s Taylor Russon celebrates after her bar routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 43
merlin_2970061.jpg

Arizona State’s Hannah Scharf performs her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 43
merlin_2970057.jpg

Gymnasts warm up on the beam during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 43
merlin_2970059.jpg

Stanford’s Katya Sander performs her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 43
merlin_2970055.jpg

Stanford’s Claire Dean prepares for her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 43
merlin_2970053.jpg

Washington’s Amara Cunningham celebrates after her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 43
merlin_2970051.jpg

Washington’s Lana Navarro performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 43
merlin_2970049.jpg

Arizona’s Jessica Castles celebrates after completing her vault routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 43
merlin_2970047.jpg

Arizona State cheers during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 43
merlin_2970045.jpg

Arizona’s Sirena Linton celebrates after her bar routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 43
merlin_2970041.jpg

Arizona State’s Sarah Clark celebrates after completing her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
19 of 43
merlin_2970043.jpg

Arizona State’s Skye Harper performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
20 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_37.JPG

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe celebrates after her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
21 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_43.JPG

Utah’s Jaedyn Rucker is seen performing her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
22 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_42.JPG

Oregon State’s Jade Carey performs her vault routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
23 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_41.JPG

Oregon State’s Madi Dagen celebrates after completing her vault routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
24 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_40.JPG

Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap performs her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
25 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_39.JPG

Utah’s Abby Brenner performs her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
26 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_36.JPG

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
27 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_38.JPG

Oregon State’s Jade Carey performs her floor routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
28 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_34.JPG

Utah’s Kara Eaker performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
29 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_33.JPG

Utah’s Abby Paulson performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
30 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_35.JPG

Utah’s Cristal Isa performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
31 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_32.JPG

Utah’s Amelie Morgan performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
32 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_31.JPG

Oregon State’s Jade Carey performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
33 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_30.JPG

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe is seen from between her legs as she performs her bars routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
34 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_28.JPG

Utah’s Amelie Morgan holds up a “U” during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
35 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_29.JPG

Utah’s Abby Brenner performs her bars routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
36 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_26.JPG

Utah reacts after winning the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
37 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_27.JPG

UCLA’s Jordan Chiles reacts during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
38 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_25.JPG

Utah reacts after winning the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
39 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_22.JPG

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe performs her vault routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
40 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_23.JPG

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe celebrates after her vault routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
41 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_21.JPG

Utah’s Makenna Smith performs her beam routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
42 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_19.JPG

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe celebrates after performing her bars routine during the Pac-12 Gymnastics Championships at Maverik Center in West Valley City on March 18, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
43 of 43
0318gymutes.spt_rs_16.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_15.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_18.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_20.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_17.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_24.JPG
merlin_2970067.jpg
merlin_2970065.jpg
merlin_2970063.jpg
merlin_2970061.jpg
merlin_2970057.jpg
merlin_2970059.jpg
merlin_2970055.jpg
merlin_2970053.jpg
merlin_2970051.jpg
merlin_2970049.jpg
merlin_2970047.jpg
merlin_2970045.jpg
merlin_2970041.jpg
merlin_2970043.jpg
0318gymutes.spt_rs_37.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_43.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_42.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_41.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_40.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_39.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_36.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_38.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_34.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_33.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_35.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_32.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_31.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_30.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_28.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_29.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_26.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_27.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_25.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_22.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_23.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_21.JPG
0318gymutes.spt_rs_19.JPG

As for McCallum, she was walking around the arena without crutches for the first time in public and Farden revealed that she has been training.

“Before I did this, before I coached these kids (tonight), I coached Grace,” Farden said. “She is doing great. She is doing fantastic on bars.

“A lot of it is how she continues to progress. As you guys can see she is walking around. She is doing great. She really really is.”

Utah will not compete again for two weeks, until the weekend of March 29, at the Los Angeles Regional at Pauley Pavilion.

If the Red Rocks proceed to qualify for nationals, they would then be off until April 13, when they would compete in the semifinals of the NCAA gymnastics championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Next Up In U of U sports
Utah didn’t just win the Pac-12 championships. They made history
A look at the coaching dismissals, departures and hires across college basketball
First Sweet 16 berth since 2006 on the line as Utes host upset-minded Princeton
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?
Here’s where Utah ties have signed in NFL free agency this offseason
Alissa Pili leads Utah in a variety of ways to first-round NCAA Tournament victory