Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 18, 2023 | 
NFL Sports High School Football

2023 Utah NFL ties free agency tracker

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE 2023 Utah NFL ties free agency tracker
Matt Gay, the former Utah and Orem High kicker who played last season for the Los Angeles Rams, signed a four-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

Los Angeles Rams place kicker Matt Gay (8)during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Gay, the former Utah and Orem High kicker, signed a four-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Here is a running list of NFL Utah ties who have signed new deals as free agents this offseason.

Utah NFL ties who have signed in free agency

Jamaal Williams, RB

  • Signed with: New Orleans Saints
  • 2022 team: Detroit Lions
  • Contract details: BYU’s all-time leader rusher, an unrestricted free agent, signed a three-year contract worth $12 million, with $8 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after his best career season (1,066 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns) last year in Detroit.
Related

Tyler Larsen, C

  • Signed with: Washington Commanders
  • 2022 team: Washington Commanders
  • Contract details: The former Utah State and Jordan High offensive lineman, an unrestricted free agent, re-signed for his third season with Washington on a one-year, $1.3 million contract with a $152,500 signing bonus, per Spotrac.

Tyler Huntley, QB

  • Signed with: Baltimore Ravens
  • 2022 team: Baltimore Ravens
  • Contract details: Baltimore placed the right of first refusal tender on the former Utah quarterback, a restricted free agent, and he would earn $2.627 million if he plays the 2023 season under that tender, per NBC Sports. That doesn’t guarantee he’ll play for Baltimore next season — other teams can sign Huntley to an offer sheet, and Baltimore would not receive any compensation if they didn’t match it.

Matt Gay, K

  • Signed with: Indianapolis Colts
  • 2022 team: Los Angeles Rams
  • Contract details: The former Utah and Orem High kicker, an unrestricted free agent, signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Colts, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, which is the largest free-agent signing for a kicker in NFL history. 
Related

Kaden Elliss, LB

  • Signed with: Atlanta Falcons
  • 2022 team: New Orleans Saints
  • Contract details: The former Judge Memorial High star, an unrestricted free agent, signed a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, with $11 million guaranteed.

Patrick Scales, LS

  • Signed with: Chicago Bears
  • 2022 team: Chicago Bears
  • Contract details: The former Utah State and Weber High standout, an unrestricted free agent, signed a one-year contract worth $1.3 million with $1 million guaranteed, according to veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, to stay in Chicago for a ninth straight season.

Cody Barton, LB

  • Signed with: Washington Commanders
  • 2022 team: Seattle Seahawks
  • Contract details: The former Utah and Brighton High linebacker, an unrestricted free agent, signed a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with Washington, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, that is worth $3.5 million. 

Sione Takitaki, LB

  • Signed with: Cleveland Browns
  • 2022 team: Cleveland Browns
  • Contract details: The former BYU linebacker, an unrestricted free agent, stayed in Cleveland for a fifth straight season on a one-year contract worth $2.4 million, per Spotrac.

NFL Utah ties who are still available as unrestricted free agents

  • Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (2022 team: Dallas Cowboys).
  • Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State (2022 team: Los Angeles Rams).
  • Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU (2022 team: Los Angeles Chargers).
  • Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High (2022 team: Arizona Cardinals).
  • Eric Rowe, S, Utah (2022 team: Miami Dolphins).
  • Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU (2022 team: New Orleans Saints).
  • Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU (2022 team: Green Bay Packers).

Next Up In Sports
A former Utah Jazz player is coming back
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?
Alissa Pili leads Utah in a variety of ways to first-round NCAA Tournament victory
Slow start spells the end of the season for BYU in WNIT loss to Rice
Utah’s size proves to be too much for Gardner-Webb in NCAA Tournament’s opening round
3 keys to No. 2 Utah’s big first-round NCAA Tournament win over Gardner-Webb