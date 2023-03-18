2023 Utah NFL ties free agency tracker

Here is a running list of NFL Utah ties who have signed new deals as free agents this offseason.
Utah NFL ties who have signed in free agency
Jamaal Williams, RB
- Signed with: New Orleans Saints
- 2022 team: Detroit Lions
- Contract details: BYU’s all-time leader rusher, an unrestricted free agent, signed a three-year contract worth $12 million, with $8 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after his best career season (1,066 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns) last year in Detroit.
Tyler Larsen, C
- Signed with: Washington Commanders
- 2022 team: Washington Commanders
- Contract details: The former Utah State and Jordan High offensive lineman, an unrestricted free agent, re-signed for his third season with Washington on a one-year, $1.3 million contract with a $152,500 signing bonus, per Spotrac.
Tyler Huntley, QB
- Signed with: Baltimore Ravens
- 2022 team: Baltimore Ravens
- Contract details: Baltimore placed the right of first refusal tender on the former Utah quarterback, a restricted free agent, and he would earn $2.627 million if he plays the 2023 season under that tender, per NBC Sports. That doesn’t guarantee he’ll play for Baltimore next season — other teams can sign Huntley to an offer sheet, and Baltimore would not receive any compensation if they didn’t match it.
Matt Gay, K
- Signed with: Indianapolis Colts
- 2022 team: Los Angeles Rams
- Contract details: The former Utah and Orem High kicker, an unrestricted free agent, signed a four-year, $22.5 million contract with the Colts, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, which is the largest free-agent signing for a kicker in NFL history.
Kaden Elliss, LB
- Signed with: Atlanta Falcons
- 2022 team: New Orleans Saints
- Contract details: The former Judge Memorial High star, an unrestricted free agent, signed a three-year, $21.5 million deal with the Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, with $11 million guaranteed.
Patrick Scales, LS
- Signed with: Chicago Bears
- 2022 team: Chicago Bears
- Contract details: The former Utah State and Weber High standout, an unrestricted free agent, signed a one-year contract worth $1.3 million with $1 million guaranteed, according to veteran NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, to stay in Chicago for a ninth straight season.
Cody Barton, LB
- Signed with: Washington Commanders
- 2022 team: Seattle Seahawks
- Contract details: The former Utah and Brighton High linebacker, an unrestricted free agent, signed a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with Washington, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, that is worth $3.5 million.
Sione Takitaki, LB
- Signed with: Cleveland Browns
- 2022 team: Cleveland Browns
- Contract details: The former BYU linebacker, an unrestricted free agent, stayed in Cleveland for a fifth straight season on a one-year contract worth $2.4 million, per Spotrac.
NFL Utah ties who are still available as unrestricted free agents
- Dalton Schultz, TE, Bingham High (2022 team: Dallas Cowboys).
- Bobby Wagner, LB, Utah State (2022 team: Los Angeles Rams).
- Kyle Van Noy, LB, BYU (2022 team: Los Angeles Chargers).
- Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State and Fremont High (2022 team: Arizona Cardinals).
- Eric Rowe, S, Utah (2022 team: Miami Dolphins).
- Daniel Sorensen, S, BYU (2022 team: New Orleans Saints).
- Dallin Leavitt, S, Utah State and BYU (2022 team: Green Bay Packers).