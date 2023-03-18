A former Utah Jazz player is coming back

The Utah Jazz are bringing back a former player who played sparingly in his first stint with the team.

On Saturday, the Jazz announced that they have signed forward Jarrell Brantley to a 10-day contract.

The move was made at least in part because the Jazz had to fill a roster spot after not renewing the 10-day contract of guard Frank Jackson (another player who has filled two 10-day deals, Kris Dunn, was signed for the remainder of the season earlier this week).

The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Brantley was the 50th pick of the 2019 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers but was traded to the Jazz on draft night.

He has the tools to be a versatile player, but on a team that was in win-now mode, Brantley didn’t get much playing time.

In two seasons with the Jazz, Brantley made 37 appearances and averaged 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game.

He got more run with the Salt Lake City Stars, the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate, where he averaged 18.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during the 2019-2020 season.

After not returning to the Jazz following the 2020-21 season, Brantley has gone to numerous parts of the world to play professional basketball, with stints in Russia, Puerto Rico and most recently New Zealand.

Playing for the New Zealand Breakers of the Australia-based NBL this season, Brantley has averaged 15.7 points, 6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.7 minutes per contest over 39 games (all starts).

