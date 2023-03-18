After 8 years, Journey is returning to Utah’s Stadium of Fire — and celebrating a major milestone

The rock band Journey hits a major milestone this year, reaching half a century since its formation, though only one original member remains in the group. As part of the 50-year celebration, Journey is bringing its greatest hits to Provo’s annual Stadium of Fire event.

Who is performing at the 2023 Stadium of Fire?

Journey returns to LaVell Edwards Stadium on July 1, headlining the annual Independence Day celebration that includes a flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base and a massive display of fireworks.

The band first headlined the event in 2015. Since its start in 1980, Stadium of Fire has welcomed a wide array of performers, including Huey Lewis and the News, Gladys Knight, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, The Beach Boys, Brad Paisley and Miley Cyrus, the Deseret News reported.

Journey is currently on tour in support of its album, “Freedom,” which came out last year. Today, Journey members include lead guitarist Neal Schon — the one remaining original member; lead vocalist Arnel Pineda and keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

Tickets go on sale to the general public March 24 at noon, and can be purchased at freedomfestival.org. Joining the festival’s email list will get you early access to tickets, starting at 10 a.m. on March 24.

What are Journey’s biggest hits?

According to Billboard, Journey’s highest-charting songs include:



“Open Arms” — reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1982.

— reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1982. “Who’s Crying Now” — reached No. 4 in 1981.

— reached No. 4 in 1981. “Separate Ways” — reached No. 8 in 1983.

— reached No. 8 in 1983. “Don’t Stop Believin’” — reached No. 9 in 1981.

— reached No. 9 in 1981. “Only the Young” — reached No. 9 in 1985.

— reached No. 9 in 1985. “Faithfully” — reached No. 12 in 1983.

— reached No. 12 in 1983. “Be Good to Yourself” — reached No. 9 in 1986.

— reached No. 9 in 1986. “I’ll Be Alright Without You” — reached No. 14 in 1987.

What other big shows are coming up in Utah?

