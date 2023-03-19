Here is where you can get the best sushi in Utah

As a West Coast native, I was skeptical of the ability of a land-locked state like Utah to impress in the sushi department — but my sushi experience has not disappointed. Utah actually has some stellar sushi restaurants.

Whether you’re interested in a classic California roll, Nigiri or something more experimental, there are restaurants in Utah to satisfy all your sushi cravings.

Here is a list of some of the best sushi restaurants in Utah.

Best Sushi in Utah

Takashi

Voted as Utah’s best sushi restaurant and a semi-finalist for the coveted James Beard award, Takashi’s sushi is a must-have. Takashi (and it’s sister restaurant Post Office Place) is located on Market Street in Salt Lake City and has a wonderful atmosphere. If you like unique rolls, try Strawberry Fields — it has escolar, strawberry, spicy sauce and fresh chili peppers inside, with toasted almonds and eel sauce on top. And if you’ve got room left for dessert, the panna cotta is worth every penny.

Sapa Sushi Bar

Located in Salt Lake City, Sapa offers one of the best sushi experiences in the state. It has a chic interior that is perfect for catching up with friends. Sapa isn’t the most traditional sushi restaurant in Utah, but it still nails every classic roll, such as the Spider and Imperial rolls. There’s also a secret menu — I’d recommend the Low Rider or the Cyprus.

Mint Tapas and Sushi

Mint’s sushi is as beautiful as it is tasty. It has three locations in Sandy, Holladay and Cottonwood Heights. The delicious rolls are named after things in the galaxy, such as the Milkyway, Galaxy Lolipop and Stargazer rolls (all worth trying). Plus, if you like sashimi and nigiri, this is the place to get it.

And if you really like Mint, for $80 you can attend a 10-course tasting.

Yuki Yama

If you go to Yuki Yama in Park City, be sure to start with Yama-Mame — it’s edamame sautéed in sesame oil, garlic, togarashi and cherry preservatives. The crispy tuna tartare is also impeccable. As for sushi, I would recommend the Bruce Lee Roy, Green Hornet and Sho ‘Nuff, but at Yuki Yama, you really can’t go wrong. The entire menu is fantastic.

Tsunami

For sushi lovers, Tsunami is a Utah staple. There are four locations in Salt Lake City, Midvale, South Jordan and Lehi — each location has a great atmosphere. My personal favorite rolls are the Jenny, Cococabana and Executive Suite. Oh, and don’t leave without having the Coconut Glory for dessert.

Kyoto

Kyoto has been a successful Japanese restaurant in Salt Lake City since 1984. The menu is full of delicious entrees and the sushi comes at a fair price. They’ve got all the classic rolls, as well as some fan-favorite house rolls, such as the Pink Power roll and the Spicy Scallop roll.