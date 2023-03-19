Facebook Twitter
Sunday, March 19, 2023 
3 keys to Utah’s second-round win over Princeton

No. 2 Utah took down Princeton 63-56

By Melissa Yack
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives and is fouled by Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The second-seeded Utah women’s basketball team held off a pesky Princeton team 63-56 Sunday in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The win gives Utah a trip to the Sweet 16 where it will play No. 3 LSU on March 24 in Greenville, South Carolina. 

Alissa Pili led all scorers with 28 points in the game, while Jenna Johnson added 15 for Utah. Kaitlyn Chen led Princeton with 19 points.

Here are 3 keys to Utah beating Princeton:

  • Utah shot 28-37 from the free-throw line, which was a big boost to counter its 1-15 from 3-point range. Utah’s physicality was key to getting to the line that much.
  • Princeton fired off 72 shots to Utah’s 43 in the game, a stat that was boosted by the Tigers’ strong effort on the offensive boards. But Utah outrebounded the Tigers 42-39 overall in the win. 
  • Utah was resilient in its win against Princeton, which was anything but pretty. Despite being outscored in the second and third quarters, Utah did not give up its lead from midway through the first quarter and settled in over the final 10 minutes to win.  
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives and is fouled by Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) celebrates a basket and a foul against her in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) and Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives and is fouled in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts shouts instructions in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Kennady McQueen (24) drives against the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) drives on Princeton Tigers guard Grace Stone (10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) drives on Princeton Tigers guard Grace Stone (10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) looks to pass by Princeton Tigers guard Grace Stone (10) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Dasia Young (34) steals the ball form Princeton Tigers guard Maggie Connolly (12) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) drives on Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Jenna Johnson (22) is defended by Princeton Tigers guard Maggie Connolly (12) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) drives on Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes celebrate a basket near the end of the game in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Utah won 63-56 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Ines Vieira (2) and Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) compete for the ball in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Utah won 63-56 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) drives on Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Utah won 63-56 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) is fouled by Princeton Tigers guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Utah won 63-56 and advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) is defended by three Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) is defended by three Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Lani White (3) and the Utes celebrate the win over the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Isabel Palmer (1) is fouled by Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) grabs a rebound over Princeton Tigers forward Ellie Mitchell (00) in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
