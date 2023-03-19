How Utah Valley downed Colorado in NIT second round

BOULDER, Colo. — Trey Woodbury scored 15 of his 25 points in the second half and Utah Valley defeated Colorado 81-69 in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Woodbury sank 11 of 15 shots from the floor with three 3-pointers for the Wolverines (27-8), who advance to play Cincinnati (23-12) in the quarterfinals. Justin Harmon added 18 points and seven rebounds. Le’Tre Darthard finished with 13 points and three steals, while Aziz Bandaogo had 12 points and seven boards.

Lawson Lovering scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Buffaloes (18-17). Ethan Wright had 17 points and Tristan Da Silva scored 12.

Lovering had 11 points in the first half for Colorado and Woodbury hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 for Utah Valley as the two teams went into intermission tied at 38.

Harmon hit a 3-pointer in between dunks by Bandaogo and Woodbury as the Wolverines scored the first seven points of the second half. Utah Valley maintained a lead until Da Silva’s three-point play pulled the Buffaloes even at 56 with 10:25 left to play.

Woodbury had a layup and a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run and Utah Valley led 65-58 with 7:38 left. The Buffaloes twice closed within four from there but got no closer.