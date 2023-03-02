Facebook Twitter
Utah State improves its case for NCAA tourney inclusion with rout of UNLV in Las Vegas

By Associated Press
AP23061190930520.jpg

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) shoots between UNLV guard EJ Harkless (55), guard Keshon Gilbert (10) and center David Muoka (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Steve Marcus, Las Vegas Sun via AP

LAS VEGAS — Steven Ashworth had 27 points in Utah State’s 91-66 victory against UNLV on Wednesday.

Ashworth added seven assists and three steals for the Aggies (23-7, 12-5 Mountain West Conference). Max Shulga scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Daniel Akin was 5 of 5 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Elijah Harkless finished with 20 points for the Rebels (17-12, 6-11). UNLV also got 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Shane Nowell.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Utah State hosts Boise State while UNLV visits Nevada.

