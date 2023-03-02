Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty of murders of wife, son

Alex Murdaugh, a former South Carolina lawyer, was found guilty on Thursday after being tried for the murders of his wife and son, Margaret and Paul Murdaugh.

The jury deliberated for nearly three hours before reaching a guilty verdict, according to ABC News, convicting Murdaugh of the 2021 fatal shootings of his wife and son.

The trial, which lasted roughly five weeks, featured live testimony available for the public to view across numerous cable TV news channels. NPR reported that the case has also been the topic of numerous true-crime podcasts as well as two documentary series.

The now disbarred attorney was convicted on all four counts, “the murder of Maggie Murdaugh, the murder of Paul Murdaugh, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime,” per CBS News.

Murdaugh, 54, will not be sentenced until 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to NBC News. He faces a sentence anywhere between 30 years to life in prison without parole.