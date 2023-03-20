Taylor Swift turns Glendale into ‘Swift City’

Taylor Swift put on a show Friday and Saturday night, and she’s only getting started.

Glendale, Arizona, crowned itself Swift City, “Eras-zona,” last weekend to celebrate the opening nights of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

The wildly talented and popular pop star entertained crowds of more than 69,000 people for a whopping 3 hours and 12 minutes — her longest show yet — on both Friday and Saturday night. She played a total of 44 songs for each show.

The packed stadiums helped Swift break the record for highest-attended concert for a female artist in the U.S., according to Network Ten, beating out Madonna for the title.

One of the notable fans in attendance was Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, who raved about the performance on Twitter.

“When your fans pay for a ticket, they are getting their money’s worth and some,” he tweeted.

Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Ashley Landis, Associated Press

Swift is known by her fans for catchy lyrics, incredible costuming and props, strong storytelling and a knack for bringing a little magic to each performance. Each song included unique costumes, choreography or set changes.

Fans flooded the stadium with their own costumes, fashioned after styles she had in music videos, past albums, iconic outfits she has worn to awards shows, and one even wore a graduation cap and gown as a nod to the commencement speech Swift delivered at New York University last year.

Throughout the show, there were multiple theatrical costume changes or song transitions, characteristic of Swift and her wit. With some of her most popular tunes, fans could barely hear the singer because fans across the stadium were singing the lyrics so loudly in excitement.

Upon entrance into the stadium, each fan was greeted by a stadium employee who gave them a wristband that would light up during the performance that came “specifically and personally from Taylor,” the stadium employees told fans.

The bands lit up in different colors throughout the performances, sometimes making shapes like trees or other signs that matched the song or the album aesthetic.

A highly anticipated Taylor Swift show

Swift hasn’t toured in five years, but she has released four brand-new albums since her last tour, as well as rereleased two albums and multiple singles so that she and her team can have full ownership over the songs.

Her fans, who are dubbed “Swifties,” came out in droves to support the artist, hoping to get tickets to see her live. Ticketmaster reported that on the day her tickets went on sale, the website experienced “3.5 billion total system requests — 4x our previous peak.”

“Over 2 million tickets were sold on Ticketmaster for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on Nov. 15 — the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” per Ticketmaster.

What to know if you’re planning on attending future Taylor Swift shows

Here is some advice I would give to fans attending her shows this spring or summer after going to the Glendale Saturday night show.



Get there early. Traffic is going to be bad. I would recommend getting there around 4:30 p.m. so you have time to look at the merchandise, get pictures outside the stadium and in front of tour signs.

I would wait until 6 p.m. to go inside the stadium, though, because it is a long night — an incredible night, but it is long.

Bring a lunch, snacks and water to eat outside the stadium. Lines for food and for bathrooms are extremely long, and some stadiums might not let you bring your own food in.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing because most people stand for the entire concert.

Don’t worry if feel like you didn’t get your ideal seats. The stage and screens are huge. I was at the very top of the stadium, which I was initially upset about, but it did offer a vantage point to see more of what was happening on stage and more of the lights around the stadium. Every seat has its own advantage to experiencing the show in a different way, and she moves around a lot, giving fans all over the stadium a better viewing experience.

Maybe it was just because it was the first showing, but the opening acts were loud. I would recommend bringing earplugs, just in case, to save your ears. The audio sounded better once she was onstage.

I would drive and park or walk to the show if you can. The line for Uber and taxis was extremely long.

Rest up before the show and give yourself a relaxing following day if you can, because it will be a long time on your feet.

Lastly, just enjoy the show and appreciate the special moments that she is providing for the first time in five years!

The next section will include some spoilers for the show, just to warn anyone planning on attending soon and hoping to be surprised.

The full setlist for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Swift goes through each era on its own, rather than interspersing songs from different albums throughout the show, starting with “Lover” then transitioning to “Fearless,” etc. The show features songs from all 10 albums of her career.

For each show, she will perform two surprise acoustic songs specifically for just that crowd. She played “this is me trying” and “State of Grace” for the show I attended. The rest of the playlist is expected to remain relatively the same from show to show.



“Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince.” “Cruel Summer.” “The Man.” “You Need To Calm Down.” “Lover.” “The Archer.” “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” “You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version).” “Love Story (Taylor’s Version).” “‘tis the (expletive) season.” “willow.” “marjorie.” “champagne problems.” “tolerate it.” “...Ready For It?” “Delicate.” “Don’t Blame Me.” “Look What You Made Me Do.” “Enchanted.” “22 (Taylor’s Version).” “We Are Never Getting Back Together (Taylor’s Version).” “I Knew You Were Trouble (Taylor’s Version).” “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”. “invisible string.” “betty.” “the last great american dynasty.” “august.” “illicit affairs.” “my tears ricochet.” “cardigan.” “Style.” “Blank Space.” “Shake It Off.” “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version).” “Bad Blood.”