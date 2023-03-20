Is Donald Trump going to be arrested this week?

Will former President Donald Trump become the first sitting or former president to be arrested?

On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE AND FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” per The New York Times.

A Manhattan grand jury is highly likely to indict the former president Monday, according to prosecutors on the case, but when the charges or possible arrest — related to Trump allegedly paying $130,000 in hush money to Stormy Daniels — will take place remains unclear.

The Times reported that a Tuesday arrest is unlikely because the grand jury will be hearing the case Monday, and the likelihood that all the logistics will be worked out by Tuesday are fairly low.

Trump’s lawyers say they have not been given notice nor have they told Trump when a possible impending indictment would come, per BBC.

Will Trump’s calls for protests be followed by his fans?

Trump called for protests to “take our nation back” if he is indeed arrested on the charges.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to the announcement by posting on Twitter, calling for an investigation into Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney pursuing the case.

Republicans stopped the radical DC crime law, and we will investigate any use of… https://t.co/5yYIo8SUOC — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 19, 2023

He tweeted, “Alvin Bragg is abusing his office to target President Trump while he’s reduced a majority of felonies, including violent crimes, to misdemeanors. He has different rules for political opponents.”

In a press conference, he advised Trump’s followers against utilizing any violence in response to the possible arrest.

“I don’t think people should protest this, no,” McCarthy said, per Politico. “We want calmness out there.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said, “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with calling for protests. Americans have the right to assemble, the right to protest. And that’s an important constitutional right. And he doesn’t have to say peaceful for it to mean peaceful. Of course, he means peaceful,” per Politico.

Why would Trump be arrested?

In 2016, adult film star Stormy Daniels was looking to sell the story to the media about Trump having an affair with her. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 to tamp down the story, which is not illegal, but it was recorded as legal fees. And recording it in this way caused prosecutors to claim “this amounts to Mr Trump falsifying business records, which is a misdemeanour — a criminal offence in New York,” BBC reported.

They also believe the incident violates election law because the failure to disclose what the payments were for alludes to the idea that Trump was allegedly covering a up a crime, which would be a felony charge, per BBC.

