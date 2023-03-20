Suspect arrested after 2 students are injured in Texas high school shooting

Lamar High School, in Arlington, Texas, is under lockdown after police reported a shooting on campus.

According to Fox 4 News, two students were injured in the shooting. A male student was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is said to be in critical condition from a gunshot wound. A female student was injured by “debris from the shooting,” but does not have life-threatening injuries. All parties are under age 17.

Police believe there was a motive in the shooting, but do not think the shooter intended to enter the school to injure more students, according to Fox 4 News.

At about 6:55 a.m., police received multiple reports of a shooting at the high school. School begins at 7:35 a.m., so many of the students had not arrived yet, CBS Texas reported.

The shooter never entered the school building and was arrested quickly after law enforcement arrived. According to The Associated Press, police tweeted that the scene was secure at 7:21 a.m.

They also reported the police have arrested the shooter, but are still advising the school be kept in lockdown while they investigate. The Arlington Police are asking parents, students and anyone else to remain off campus until the investigation concludes.

Parents are not allowed to come pick up their children during the lockdown. However, some are still coming to campus to ensure their child is safe.

Normecha Stiger, a parent of a student at Arlington Lamar, told Fox 4 News, “I got a text from the school this morning saying the school was on lockdown. I just left work so I could be here, because my son is in there and when you don’t know what’s going on it is worrisome.”

Students should be released from the lockdown around noon, local news is reporting. The investigation is ongoing.

