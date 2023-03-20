Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 20, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 128-120 win over the Sacramento Kings

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE 3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 128-120 win over the Sacramento Kings
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (wearing yellow) passes the ball to teammate Simone Fontecchio

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) passes the ball to teammate Simone Fontecchio (16) during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings, 128-120, on Monday night at Vivint Arena.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:

  • Despite being without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and some worry about where the Jazz would get offensive production against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference, the Jazz closed the night with eight players in double figures with everybody in the rotation contributing.
  • Ochai Agbaji paced the Jazz with a career-high 27 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Multiple times Agbaji made big plays down the stretch.
  • Kelly Olynyk, was once again a Swiss Army knife for the Jazz, and nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Jazz improved to 35-36 on the season.
0320jazz.spt_rs_57.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) posts up during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
1 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_56.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) passes the ball to teammate Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
2 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_55.JPG

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) fouls Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) as he attempts a layup during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
3 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_53.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) attempts to dunk the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
4 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_51.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) reacts during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
5 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_50.JPG

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike (20) dunks the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
6 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_49.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) high fives a teammate during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
7 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_48.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) reacts during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
8 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_45.JPG

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) shoots the ball as Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) closes in during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
9 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_43.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) jumps for a rebound during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
10 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_42.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) blocks Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
11 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_44.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) dives for a loose ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
12 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_54.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) reacts during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
13 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_41.JPG

Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) attempts to dunk the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
14 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_52.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) dunks the ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
15 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_47.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) goes under the basket for a layup during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
16 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_39.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) prepares for a jump ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
17 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_46.JPG

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) lunges for a loose ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
18 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_40.JPG

Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) and Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis (3) fight for a jump ball during an NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on March 20, 2023.

Ryan Sun, Deseret News
19 of 19
0320jazz.spt_rs_57.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_56.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_55.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_53.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_51.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_50.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_49.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_48.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_45.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_43.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_42.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_44.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_54.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_41.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_52.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_47.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_39.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_46.JPG
0320jazz.spt_rs_40.JPG

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Where would the Utah Jazz be in the NBA draft lottery if the season ended today?
The Jazz rebuild didn’t begin with a full-on tank. It was more of a tank-lite
Analysis: Will Hardy’s coaching style has helped lay a foundation for the Jazz’s future
3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 118-117 win over the Boston Celtics
A former Utah Jazz player is coming back
Collin Sexton will remain out this week as Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker continue dividing point guard minutes