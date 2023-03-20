3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 128-120 win over the Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings, 128-120, on Monday night at Vivint Arena.

Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:



Despite being without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and some worry about where the Jazz would get offensive production against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference, the Jazz closed the night with eight players in double figures with everybody in the rotation contributing.

Ochai Agbaji paced the Jazz with a career-high 27 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Multiple times Agbaji made big plays down the stretch.

Kelly Olynyk, was once again a Swiss Army knife for the Jazz, and nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Jazz improved to 35-36 on the season.