3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s 128-120 win over the Sacramento Kings

The Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings, 128-120, on Monday night at Vivint Arena.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- Despite being without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and some worry about where the Jazz would get offensive production against the No. 2 team in the Western Conference, the Jazz closed the night with eight players in double figures with everybody in the rotation contributing.
- Ochai Agbaji paced the Jazz with a career-high 27 points to go with five rebounds and three assists. Multiple times Agbaji made big plays down the stretch.
- Kelly Olynyk, was once again a Swiss Army knife for the Jazz, and nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Jazz improved to 35-36 on the season.
1 of 19
2 of 19
3 of 19
4 of 19
5 of 19
6 of 19
7 of 19
8 of 19
9 of 19
10 of 19
11 of 19
12 of 19
13 of 19
14 of 19
15 of 19
16 of 19
17 of 19
18 of 19
19 of 19