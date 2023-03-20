It’s official: Dole Whip will be hitting grocery stores soon

Dole Whip is coming to select grocery stores in April.

Dole Sunshine Company told People that this fan-favorite, frozen, fruity treat will be coming to select grocery stores in three flavors: mango, pineapple and strawberry. Dole said in a press release that this dessert is made from real fruit.

The iconic Disney Dole Whip is the pineapple flavor, although Disney has many other flavors, too. According to Disney Parks, Dole Whip comes in different flavors like raspberry or watermelon swirl.

What is Dole Whip made of?

Disney released its Dole Whip recipe during the pandemic. It’s basically pineapple juice, frozen pineapple and ice cream (Disney uses plant-based ice cream).

The recipe, per Deseret News, is one big scoop of ice cream, 4 ounces of pineapple juice and 2 cups of frozen pineapple. Then, you blend it until it’s smooth and then swirl it into a cup or bowl (pro tip: try using a piping bag for the swirl).

You can substitute the pineapple for different fruit like mango if you want a different flavor.

How to get Dole Whip in grocery stores

Dole Whip is coming to grocery stores in April.

Details on where to purchase the treat will be released closer to the launch date, per People. You may also be able to check Dole’s website to see which grocery store near you carries it.

How to order a Dole Whip frappuccino at Starbucks

This is a secret menu item at Starbucks. There are several variations on how to order a Dole Whip frappuccino, such as simply asking for a paradise refresher with sweet cream cold foam on the top, but this one is a classic frappuccino.

It’s pretty simple to order, but will require you to order two drinks. Order a tall vanilla bean frappuccino made with coconut milk in a venti cup. Order a tall paradise drink refresher. Then, pour the paradise drink into the frappuccino yourself and mix it together. Voila!

Tasting Table says you can get a similar drink this way: “To get the Dole Whip Frappuccino, order a tall Vanilla Bean Cremé Frappuccino with heavy cream instead of milk and a pineapple-passionfruit base.”

