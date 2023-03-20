There’s more attrition for Utah basketball. How many scholarships do the Utes have available?

Since the NCAA transfer portal opened last week for college basketball, the University of Utah men’s program has seen its fair share of attrition.

That continued Monday, as two Utes — forwards Bostyn Holt and Hunter Mecum — reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

Related Utah college basketball transfer portal tracker

Combined with Jaxon Brenchley and Mike Saunders Jr. entering the portal last week, that leaves Craig Smith’s program with four open scholarships, per Verbal Commits — including one that was open all last season.

Holt was a junior college transfer to Utah a couple of seasons ago who had his first season in Salt Lake City disrupted by an ACL injury. This year as a senior, he played in 24 games and averaged 9.7 minutes, 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.

He’ll enter the portal as a graduate transfer, per Verbal Commits.

Mecum, meanwhile, played just two minutes all season as a redshirt freshman. He spent the previous two years on a church mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Utah is coming off a 17-15 season that showed promise at one point and included an early season win over Arizona, though the Utes lost their final six games of the year, including in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament.