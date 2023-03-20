Key storylines and spring camp dates for each Big 12 football team

BYU and four other Big 12 programs had already started their preparation for their 2023 season prior to this week.

Now, the other nine schools are beginning spring practices this week, ensuring all 14 league programs are in camp.

Here’s when each school has or will be starting spring camp, when the program’s spring game will be and one major question for each squad:

Baylor

Spring camp: Begins Tuesday

Spring game: April 22

One big question — How will Baylor restock its offensive line?

The Bears lost four starters along the offensive line after a 6-7 season. Two of the potential replacements along the line include a pair of BYU transfers in brothers Clark and Campbell Barrington.

BYU

Spring camp: Began March 6

Spring game: March 31

One big question — How will BYU’s defense respond to new leadership?

While the Cougars have a new quarterback in Pittsburgh transfer Kedon Slovis, the bigger question will be how fast the Cougars’ defense learns the scheme under new defensive coordinator Jay Hill and his staff.

Cincinnati

Spring camp: Began Monday

Spring game: April 15

One big question — How will a new head coach and bevy of transfers mesh with the program?

Former Bearcats coach Luke Fickell has moved on to Wisconsin and has been replaced by Scott Satterfield. That, along with more than a dozen incoming transfers that includes former Florida and Arizona State quarterback Emory Jones, means plenty of turnover for Cincinnati this offseason.

Houston

Spring camp: Began Feb. 28

Spring game: April 7

One big question — How will the Cougars solve their offensive questions?

Houston must replace quarterback Clayton Tune, All-American wide receiver Nathaniel Dell and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, who left for Miami. Former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith could be the solution at QB, where he’ll compete with Lucas Coley and Caleb McMickle.

Iowa State

Spring camp: Begins Wednesday

Spring game: April 22

One big question — How will the Cyclones respond to a disappointing 2022 season?

Iowa State went just 4-8 last season, the first losing season for the Cyclones under Matt Campbell since his arrival in 2016. Campbell responded by shaking up his coaching staff, particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

Kansas

Spring camp: Began Feb. 28

Spring game: April 7

One big question — Can Kansas’ defense provide better support to the offense?

The Jayhawks returned to the postseason last year behind an offense that showcased quarterback Jadon Daniels and running back Devin Neal. Will Kansas’ defense, which will be more experienced but gave up 35.5 points per game last season, see improvement?

Kansas State players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. LM Otero, Associated Press

Kansas State

Spring camp: Began March 7

Spring game: April 15

One big question — What kind of encore do the Wildcats have after winning the Big 12 title?

Kansas State knocked off eventual College Football Playoff title game participant TCU in the league’s championship game. The Wildcats return plenty of talent, including quarterback Will Howard, and expectations will be high.

Oklahoma

Spring camp: Begins Tuesday

Spring game: April 22

One big question — What will happen in Brent Venables’ second season at Oklahoma?

The Sooners suffered a rare down year in Venables’ first season as head coach, going 6-7 and just 3-6 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma hauled in the No. 4 overall recruiting class in 2023, according to 247 Sports, and brought in some impact transfers, which should help as the Sooners enter their final year in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State

Spring camp: Begins Tuesday

Spring game: None (due to ongoing construction at stadium, per Dean Ruhl)

One big question — Who replaces Spencer Sanders?

Sanders started the past four years at quarterback for Oklahoma State, though now he’s a grad transfer at Ole Miss. Sanders is one of several big names head coach Mike Gundy must replace after the Cowboys’ 7-6 season in 2022.

TCU

Spring camp: Began Monday

Spring game: April 14

One big question — Have the Horned Frogs peaked after reaching the CFP title game last year?

TCU became one of the more pleasant surprises of the 2022 season, when the Horned Frogs reached the national championship game one year after a losing season. What does Sonny Dykes have in store next? Signing the nation’s No. 20 recruiting class will help fill some holes.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, left, speaks with Tennessee Titans scout Tony Dews during Texas Pro Day, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

Texas

Spring camp: Began March 6

Spring game: April 15

One big question — Who is going to be the Longhorns’ starting quarterback?

Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers is the returning starter at quarterback, but highly touted five-star freshman Arch Manning is in Austin now and Steve Sarkisian said it’s an open competition. That’s the biggest question on a Longhorns roster stacked with talent.

Texas Tech

Spring camp: Begins Tuesday

Spring game: April 22

One big question — What’s the next step for Texas Tech?

The Red Raiders finished up in the upper half of the Big 12 standings last year behind first-year coach Joey McGuire. While there are some holes to fill — like replacing edge rusher Tyree Wilson — can Texas Tech establish itself as a Big 12 contender this year?

UCF

Spring camp: Began Monday

Spring game: April 14

One big question — How fast will a pair of new coordinators acclimate in Orlando?

How quickly new offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw and new defensive coordinator Addison Williams get their systems on track could dictate how competitive the Knights are in their first season in the Big 12.

West Virginia

Spring camp: Begins Tuesday

Spring game: April 22

One big question — Is head coach Neal Brown on the hot seat?

Since taking over four years ago, Brown has led the Mountaineers to just one winning season. There are questions on both sides of the both — West Virginia has an open competition at QB, and its defense was 116th nationally in scoring defense last year.