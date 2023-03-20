Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 20, 2023 | 
Utah Basketball Sports Utah Utes

Utah’s Lynne Roberts is a Naismith Coach of the Year finalist

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Utah’s Lynne Roberts is a Naismith Coach of the Year finalist
Utah Utes coach Lynne Roberts shouts instructions during second-round NCAA Tournament game.

Utah Utes coach Lynne Roberts shouts instructions during second-round NCAA Tournament game against Princeton in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 19, 2023. On Monday, Roberts was named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Earlier this year, Utah’s women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year after leading the Utes to a Pac-12 regular-season championship and a 27-4 record.

Now, the day after the Utes advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006, Roberts is up for another Coach of the Year honor.

Roberts is one of four finalists for the Naismith Coach of the Year award, which annually honors the best coach in women’s college basketball. Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks, Indiana’s Teri Moren and South Carolina’s Dawn Staley are the other finalists.

After Roberts took over the program in the 2015-16 season, she slowly built it into an NCAA tournament contender, making the Big Dance last season for the first time since 2011.

Related

Utah’s season included wins over six top-25 teams, including No. 3 Stanford.

Alissa Pili, the Pac-12’s Player of the Year, leads Utah with 20.2 points per game. The high-octane Utes are a top-five offense, scoring 83.5 points per game, and rank No. 4 in field goal percentage (48.7%).

The No.2-seeded Utes face No. 3 seed LSU on Friday, with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.

Next Up In University of Utah
Here’s where Utah ties have signed in NFL free agency this offseason
There’s more attrition for Utah basketball. How many scholarships do the Utes have available?
What Utah college basketball players have entered the transfer portal?
A look at the coaching dismissals, departures and hires across college basketball
Here are the teams that stand between Utah and another trip to the NCAA gymnastics championships
Utah takes a page from Princeton playbook: Play hard and survive