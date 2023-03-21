What books are on Oprah’s 100 book club pick list?

Oprah Winfrey made a milestone last week and selected her 100th book club pick, after starting her book club in 1996.
The list of books compiled over two decades are all picked by her, according to her website.
“Over the course of my lifetime, books have helped me know that I’m not alone,” Oprah wrote.
Want to know what books are on Oprah’s list? Here are all the titles.
What are all of Oprah’s book club picks?
- “The Deep end of the Ocean,” by Jacquelyn Mitchard.
- “Song of Solomon,” by Toni Morrison.
- “The Book of Ruth,” by Jane Hamilton.
- “She’s Come Undone,” by Wally Lamb.
- “Stones from the River,” by Ursula Hegi.
- “The Rapture of Canaan,” by Sheri Reynolds.
- “Songs in Ordinary Time,” by Mary McGarry Morris.
- “The Heart of a Woman,” by Maya Angelou.
- “A Lesson Before Dying,” by Ernest J. Gaines.
- “Ellen Foster,” by Kaye Gibbons.
- “A Virtuous Woman,” by Kaye Gibbons.
- “The Meanest Thing to Say,” by Bill Cosby.
- “The Treasure Hunt,” by Bill Cosby.
- “The Best Way to Play,” by Bill Cosby.
- “Paradise,” by Toni Morrison.
- “Here on Earth,” by Alice Hoffman.
- “Black and Blue,” by Anna Quindlen.
- “Breath, Eyes, Memory,” by Edwidge Danticat.
- “I Know This Much Is True,” by Wally Lamb.
- “What Looks Like Crazy on an Ordinary Day,” by Pearl Cleage.
- “Midwives,” by Chris Bohjalian.
- “Where the Heart Is,” by Billie Letts.
- “Jewel,” by Bret Lott.
- “The Reader,” by Bernhard Schlink.
- “The Pilot’s Wife,” by Anita Shreve.
- “White Oleander,” by Janet Fitch.
- “Mother of Pearl,” by Melinda Haynes.
- “Tara Road,” by Maeve Binchy.
- “River, Cross My Heart,” by Breena Clarke.
- “Vinegar Hill,” by A. Manette Ansay.
- “A Map of the World,” by Jane Hamilton.
- “Gap Creek,” by Robert Morgan.
- “Daughter of Fortune,” by Isabel Allende.
- “Back Roads,” by Tawni O’Dell.
- “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison.
- “While I Was Gone,” by Sue Miller.
- “The Poisonwood Bible,” by Barbara Kingsolver.
- “Open House, by Elizabeth Berg.
- “Drowning Ruth,” by Christina Schwartz.
- “House of Sand and Fog,” by Andre Dubus III.
- “We Were the Mulvaneys,” by Joyce Carol Oates.
- “Icy Sparks,” by Gwyn Hyman Rubio.
- “Stolen Lives,” by Malika Oufkir and Michele Fitoussi.
- “Cane River,” by Lalita Tademy.
- “The Corrections,” by Jonathan Franzen.
- “A Fine Balance,” by Rohinton Mistry.
- “Fall on Your Knees,” by Ann-Marie MacDonald.
- “Sula,” by Toni Morrison.
- “East of Eden, by John Steinbeck.
- “Cry, the Beloved Country,” by Alan Paton.
- “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
- “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,” by Carson McCullers.
- “Anna Karenina,” by Leo Tolstoy.
- “The Good Earth,” by Pearl S. Buck.
- “As I Lay Dying,” by William Faulkner.
- “The Sound of the Fury,” by William Faulkner.
- “Light in August,” by William Faulkner.
- “A Million Little Pieces,” by James Frey.
- “Night,” by Elie Wiesel.
- “The Measure of a Man,” by Sidney Poitier.
- “The Road,” by Cormac McCarthy.
- “Middlesex,” by Jeffrey Eugenides.
- “Love in the Time of Cholera,” by Gabriel Garcia Marquez.
- “The Pillars of the Earth,” by Ken Follett.
- “A New Earth,” by Eckhart Tolle.
- “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle,” by David Wroblewski.
- “Say You’re One of Them,” by Uwem Akpan.
- “Freedom,” by Jonathan Franzen.
- “Great Expectations,” by Charles Dickens.
- “A Tale of Two Cities,” by Charles Dickens.
- “Wild,” by Cheryl Strayed.
- “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie,” by Ayana Mathis.
- “The Invention of Wings,” by Sue Monk Kidd.
- “Ruby,” by Cynthia Bond.
- “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead.
- “Love Warrior,” by Glennon Doyle.
- “Behold the Dreamers,” by Imbolo Mbue.
- “An American Marriage,” by Tayari Jones.
- “The Sun Does Shine,” by Anthony Ray Hinton.
- “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama.
- “The Water Dancer: A Novel,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
- “Olive, Again: A Novel,” by Elizabeth Strout.
- “American Dirt: A Novel,” by Jeanine Cummins.
- “Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” by Robert Kolker.
- “Deacon King Kong,” by James McBride.
- “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” by Isabel Wilkerson.
- “Jack,” by Marilynne Robinson.
- “Lila,” by Marilynne Robinson.
- “Home,” by Marilynne Robinson.
- “Gilead,” by Marilynne Robinson.
- “The Sweetness of Water,” by Nathan Harris.
- “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers.
- “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers.
- “The Way of Integrity,” by Martha Beck.
- “Finding Me,” by Viola Davis.
- “Nightcrawling,” by Leila Mottley.
- “That Bird Has My Wings,” by Jarvis Jay Masters.
- “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver.
- “Bittersweet,” by Susan Cain.
- “Hello Beautiful,” by Ann Napolitano.