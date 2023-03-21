All of these places will give you free stuff on your birthday

Birthdays often come with expectations — gifts, special treatment, a perfect rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song from your family, a card from your grandma ... and free stuff.

A number of places offer free food, desserts and more to honor customers on their special day. Here’s a running list of some places that will give you free stuff on your birthday.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to change. This list will be updated regularly.

Where to get free food on your birthday

How to get free dessert on your birthday

How to get free drinks on your birthday

Cinnabon: Free 16 oz. Cold Brew for your birthday once you sign up for Cinnabon Rewards.

Free 16 oz. Cold Brew for your birthday once you sign up for Cinnabon Rewards. Dutch Bros: Join the Special Rewards program and get a free drink for your birthday.

Join the Special Rewards program and get a free drink for your birthday. Starbucks: Starbucks Rewards members receive a free beverage for their birthday.

Starbucks Rewards members receive a free beverage for their birthday. Jamba Juice: Receive a free birthday smoothie when you join the Jamba Juice rewards program.

Receive a free birthday smoothie when you join the Jamba Juice rewards program. Taco Bell: Taco Bell Rewards members get a free Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze for their birthday.

How to get clothing discounts on your birthday

Aerie: Receive an up to 25% off coupon for your birthday by joining Real Rewards.

Receive an up to 25% off coupon for your birthday by joining Real Rewards. H&M: Members of the Loyalty program will receive 25% off an item on their birthday.

Members of the Loyalty program will receive 25% off an item on their birthday. J.Crew: Sign up for J.Crew Passport and get a discount coupon for your birthday.

Sign up for J.Crew Passport and get a discount coupon for your birthday. Madewell: Receive a 25% discount coupon for your birthday when you join Madewell Insider.

Receive a 25% discount coupon for your birthday when you join Madewell Insider. Victoria’s Secret: Receive a $10 gift card for your birthday if you have a Victoria’s Secret credit card.

Other miscellaneous gifts for your birthday