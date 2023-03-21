All of these places will give you free stuff on your birthday

Birthdays often come with expectations — gifts, special treatment, a perfect rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song from your family, a card from your grandma ... and free stuff.
A number of places offer free food, desserts and more to honor customers on their special day. Here’s a running list of some places that will give you free stuff on your birthday.
Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to change. This list will be updated regularly.
Where to get free food on your birthday
- Auntie Anne’s: Get a free birthday pretzel by joining Auntie Anne’s rewards.
- Black Bear Diner: Get a free birthday meal when you join the Bear Lovers E-Club.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Blazin’ Rewards members get an order of six free wings during their birthday month.
- Burger King: Receive a free Whopper Jr. sandwich and limited-edition crown with Royal Perks.
- Chipotle: Free chips and guac with your meal as a Chipotle Rewards member.
- Denny’s: Get a free Grand Slam breakfast of pancakes, eggs and bacon or sausage when you are a Denny’s Rewards member.
- Einstein Bros Bagels: Members of Shmear Society rewards receive a free breakfast sandwich on their birthday.
- Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium Firehouse sub during your birthday week when you join Firehouse rewards.
- IHOP: IHOP rewards program members get free birthday pancakes.
- Jack in the Box: Get two free birthday tacos with the Jack in the Box app.
- Jersey Mike’s: Create a myMike’s account and you will receive a free birthday sub.
- Noodles & Company: Birthday rewards are added to your account when you sign up for Noodles Rewards.
- Red Robin: Red Robin Royalty members get a free fire-grilled burger during their birthday month.
- Waffle House: Waffle House Regulars Club members get a free birthday waffle.
How to get free dessert on your birthday
- A&W: Join the A&W Mug Club and get a free root beer float for your birthday.
- Applebee’s: Free dessert and appetizer coupons will be sent to your inbox when you join the email club.
- Baskin Robbins: Get a free scoop of ice cream when you join the Birthday Club.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Free dessert on your birthday when you join CPK rewards.
- Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A One members receive their choice of Chocolate Chunk Cookie or Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Higher membership tiers get better birthday options.
- Cold Stone Creamery: Get a buy one, get one free coupon added to your Cold Stone Club Rewards account on your birthday.
- Costa Vida: Free dessert with your meal when you join the rewards club.
- Crumbl Cookies: Free birthday cookie for members of Crumbl Loyalty.
- Culver’s: MyCulver’s members get a free 1-scoop dish with two toppings on their birthday.
- Dairy Queen: Join the Blizzard Fan Club and get a free birthday blizzard.
- Del Taco: Del Yeah! Rewards members get a free shake or dessert on their birthday.
- Krispy Kreme: Rewards members get a free doughnut during their birthday month.
- Olive Garden: Free dessert with your meal.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free dessert with your meal.
- PF Changs: Free dessert with your meal when you join PF Changs rewards.
- Sprinkles Cupcakes: Get free cupcakes when you join Sprinkles Perks. The higher your tier, the more free cupcakes you’ll receive.
- TGI Friday’s: Friday Rewards members receive a free dessert with their meal.
How to get free drinks on your birthday
- Cinnabon: Free 16 oz. Cold Brew for your birthday once you sign up for Cinnabon Rewards.
- Dutch Bros: Join the Special Rewards program and get a free drink for your birthday.
- Starbucks: Starbucks Rewards members receive a free beverage for their birthday.
- Jamba Juice: Receive a free birthday smoothie when you join the Jamba Juice rewards program.
- Taco Bell: Taco Bell Rewards members get a free Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze for their birthday.
How to get clothing discounts on your birthday
- Aerie: Receive an up to 25% off coupon for your birthday by joining Real Rewards.
- H&M: Members of the Loyalty program will receive 25% off an item on their birthday.
- J.Crew: Sign up for J.Crew Passport and get a discount coupon for your birthday.
- Madewell: Receive a 25% discount coupon for your birthday when you join Madewell Insider.
- Victoria’s Secret: Receive a $10 gift card for your birthday if you have a Victoria’s Secret credit card.
Other miscellaneous gifts for your birthday
- AMC Theatres: Free large popcorn when you sign up for AMC Stubs.
- elf Cosmetics: Join the Beauty Squad to receive a free product.
- Sephora: Beauty Insiders get a birthday gift from ILIA, Glow, Quai, Dior or Farmacy.