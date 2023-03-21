Facebook Twitter
All of these places will give you free stuff on your birthday

Where to get free food, dessert and clothing discounts on your birthday

By Margaret Darby
Birthdays often come with expectations — gifts, special treatment, a perfect rendition of the “Happy Birthday” song from your family, a card from your grandma ... and free stuff.

A number of places offer free food, desserts and more to honor customers on their special day. Here’s a running list of some places that will give you free stuff on your birthday.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive, and deals are subject to change. This list will be updated regularly.

Where to get free food on your birthday

  • Auntie Anne’s: Get a free birthday pretzel by joining Auntie Anne’s rewards.
  • Black Bear Diner: Get a free birthday meal when you join the Bear Lovers E-Club.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: Blazin’ Rewards members get an order of six free wings during their birthday month.
  • Burger King: Receive a free Whopper Jr. sandwich and limited-edition crown with Royal Perks.
  • Chipotle: Free chips and guac with your meal as a Chipotle Rewards member.
  • Denny’s: Get a free Grand Slam breakfast of pancakes, eggs and bacon or sausage when you are a Denny’s Rewards member.
  • Einstein Bros Bagels: Members of Shmear Society rewards receive a free breakfast sandwich on their birthday.
  • Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium Firehouse sub during your birthday week when you join Firehouse rewards.
  • IHOP: IHOP rewards program members get free birthday pancakes.
  • Jack in the Box: Get two free birthday tacos with the Jack in the Box app.
  • Jersey Mike’s: Create a myMike’s account and you will receive a free birthday sub.
  • Noodles & Company: Birthday rewards are added to your account when you sign up for Noodles Rewards.
  • Red Robin: Red Robin Royalty members get a free fire-grilled burger during their birthday month.
  • Waffle House: Waffle House Regulars Club members get a free birthday waffle.

How to get free dessert on your birthday

  • A&W: Join the A&W Mug Club and get a free root beer float for your birthday.
  • Applebee’s: Free dessert and appetizer coupons will be sent to your inbox when you join the email club.
  • Baskin Robbins: Get a free scoop of ice cream when you join the Birthday Club.
  • California Pizza Kitchen: Free dessert on your birthday when you join CPK rewards.
  • Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A One members receive their choice of Chocolate Chunk Cookie or Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Higher membership tiers get better birthday options.
  • Cold Stone Creamery: Get a buy one, get one free coupon added to your Cold Stone Club Rewards account on your birthday.
  • Costa Vida: Free dessert with your meal when you join the rewards club.
  • Crumbl Cookies: Free birthday cookie for members of Crumbl Loyalty.
  • Culver’s: MyCulver’s members get a free 1-scoop dish with two toppings on their birthday.
  • Dairy Queen: Join the Blizzard Fan Club and get a free birthday blizzard.
  • Del Taco: Del Yeah! Rewards members get a free shake or dessert on their birthday.
  • Krispy Kreme: Rewards members get a free doughnut during their birthday month.
  • Olive Garden: Free dessert with your meal.
  • Outback Steakhouse: Free dessert with your meal.
  • PF Changs: Free dessert with your meal when you join PF Changs rewards.
  • Sprinkles Cupcakes: Get free cupcakes when you join Sprinkles Perks. The higher your tier, the more free cupcakes you’ll receive.
  • TGI Friday’s: Friday Rewards members receive a free dessert with their meal.

How to get free drinks on your birthday

  • Cinnabon: Free 16 oz. Cold Brew for your birthday once you sign up for Cinnabon Rewards.
  • Dutch Bros: Join the Special Rewards program and get a free drink for your birthday.
  • Starbucks: Starbucks Rewards members receive a free beverage for their birthday.
  • Jamba Juice: Receive a free birthday smoothie when you join the Jamba Juice rewards program.
  • Taco Bell: Taco Bell Rewards members get a free Mountain Dew Baja Blast Freeze for their birthday.

How to get clothing discounts on your birthday

  • Aerie: Receive an up to 25% off coupon for your birthday by joining Real Rewards.
  • H&M: Members of the Loyalty program will receive 25% off an item on their birthday.
  • J.Crew: Sign up for J.Crew Passport and get a discount coupon for your birthday.
  • Madewell: Receive a 25% discount coupon for your birthday when you join Madewell Insider.
  • Victoria’s Secret: Receive a $10 gift card for your birthday if you have a Victoria’s Secret credit card.

Other miscellaneous gifts for your birthday

  • AMC Theatres: Free large popcorn when you sign up for AMC Stubs.
  • elf Cosmetics: Join the Beauty Squad to receive a free product.
  • Sephora: Beauty Insiders get a birthday gift from ILIA, Glow, Quai, Dior or Farmacy.
