Tuesday, March 21, 2023 
Gladys Knight is receiving a prestigious award from President Biden

Here’s the full list of the 2021 National Medal of Arts recipients, which also includes Bruce Springsteen

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Gladys Knight arrives at the Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center in Washington. Knight is one of 12 recipients receiving a National Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Greg Allen, Invision via Associated Press

It’s a busy season for Gladys Knight, the beloved “Empress of Soul.”

Just a few months ago, Knight, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and seven-time Grammy winner, was honored at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors for her lifetime of artistic achievements. The “Midnight Train to Georgia” singer is currently on the road, bringing her decades of music to major cities throughout the country — Salt Lake City included.

And now, Knight is one of several notable figures who will receive a National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden.

Gladys Knight will receive National Medal of Art

On March 21, Knight — along with fellow artists Bruce Springsteen and “Feliz Navidad” singer-songwriter Jose Feliciano — will receive the prestigious award in a ceremony at the White House, the music site Pitchfork reported. The National Medal of Arts is “the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the federal government,” according to arts.gov.

“The National Medal of Arts recipients have helped to define and enrich our nation’s cultural legacy through their life long passionate commitment,” National Endowment for the Arts chair Maria Rosario Jackson said in a statement. “We are a better nation because of their contributions. Their work helps us see the world in different ways. It inspires us to reach our full potential and recognize our common humanity. I join the president in congratulating and thanking them.”

Last year, Knight expressed her gratitude for being named a Kennedy Center Honoree, along with George Clooney, Amy Grant, Tania León and U2.

“You could never have told me as a young girl starting my career that I would be honored on a stage such as this, with artists and humanitarians such as these — it just wouldn’t have seemed possible,” she said, per the Deseret News. “It would have been the dream of all dreams. I have been blessed with so much in my life, and this certainly stands with those achievements at the top of that list.”

Who are all of the National Medals of Art recipients?

According to arts.gov, the 2021 recipients include:

  • Judith Francisca Baca.
  • Fred Eychaner.
  • Jose Feliciano.
  • Mindy Kaling.
  • Gladys Knight.
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
  • Antonio Martorell-Cardona.
  • Joan Shigekawa.
  • Bruce Springsteen.
  • Vera Wang.
  • The Billie Holiday Theatre.
  • The International Association of Blacks in Dance.

This marks the first time President Biden will host the ceremony, although he did award a National Humanities Medal to Sir Elton John last year during a White House event celebrating the legendary singer, CNN reported. Tuesday’s ceremony is among several White House events that were postponed because of the pandemic.

When is the National Medal of Art ceremony?

Fans can watch the event live on the White House’s website. It will begin streaming at 2:30 MT, per Pitchfork.

Feliciano will not be in attendance, per arts.gov. The 2021 National Humanities Medals will also be presented during this ceremony.

